Detail Oriented: What Does It Mean?

Typically, top business leaders need a great team of highly energetic, goal-oriented, and detail-oriented individuals so they can remain on top of their game.

I cannot recollect the number of times I was asked the latter question at job interviews. At the time, I had no damn clue about what being a detail-oriented person was.

So I did a little research about it later on in life and found that I was not as close to being a detailed oriented person as I thought I was.

That’s why I wrote this article to help you to better understand what it actually means to be a detailed oriented person.

It covers EVERYTHING you need to know about this wonderful personality.

You’re gonna learn the strengths, habits, good and bad side – and find out if you’re truly a detail oriented person or not.

So let’s get started…

Detail Oriented: Demystifying This Amazing Quality Employers Seek

Someone who is detail oriented may appear to be firm and come off as ‘tough’.

Typically, top business leaders need a great team of highly energetic, goal-oriented, and detail-oriented individuals so they can remain on top of their game.

Organizational processes especially more sensitive operations need detail oriented persons to run them smoothly.

So let’s take a critical look at this personality and dive deeper into the good, and the bad side of a detail oriented personality.

Who is a Detail Oriented Person: Defining the Personality

Human behavior varies from one human to the other.

We think, react to situations, and do so many things differently because of our unique personalities.

It is believed that every individual’s behaviors and how they express these behaviors make up their personality.

We are wired to behave in a particular manner because of certain personality traits that we are born with and how we were raised.

You might be curious about what personality you or your friends fall under.

If you know the ‘personality-family’ you belong to, you may better understand why you behave the way you do in certain situations.

How Personality Traits Evolve

It might be argued that the various personalities in our society arise from evolution.

The supporters of this theory proposed that:

We adopt our peculiar behaviors as a means of competing with others for scarce resources.

We adopt our peculiar behaviors as a means of competing with others for scarce resources. Develop personality as a means of survival.

Develop personality as a means of survival. Change behaviors to help us better compete for non-material things like emotional rewards.

An example of how this plays out is; in families, one child may do better academically.

So the other, seeming not to be able to compete in academics may strive to be exceptional in sports so that they will be loved for that too.

Furthermore, we’ll look at some interesting questions about human behaviors and personalities.

Do We Inherit Our Personalities?

A recent study by researchers at London King’s College showed that around 60 percent of the difference in siblings’ behavior and their personality traits are traceable to genetic factors.

However, it was found that certain attributes were more common among siblings because they shared the same environment than because of genetic inheritance.

At least, it is fair to say that our personalities are a function of inheritance and early socialization.

It’s not easy to determine to what extent the personalities come from genetics.

It’s not so easy to tell if one may have decided to change something about their behaviors in the course of their life.

Or, they may have decided to improve on some personality attributes or patterns in their lives that had been suppressed for some reason.

Read on to learn more about the work ethics of detail oriented persons and other things that might interest you about their personality.

Our thanks to the author for allowing us to publish an excerpt of this article.