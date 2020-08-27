Jonah Engler on Preparing Your Mind Before Practicing Mindfulness

To come out from the rut that tends to tune out your mind, start practicing mindfulness that sharpens your abilities to concentrate on the moment by putting aside your pre-occupations so that you can enjoy the moment of living.

Mindfulness is a natural quality that everyone possesses, but most people are ignorant about it. That we are more perturbed by what is happening around us builds anxiety and stress that prevents the mind from staying light and sprightly, which is necessary to stay happy. When we stay too much involved in our lives, it causes a lot of distractions that lead to a turbulent mind and causes misery and unhappiness. To overcome the problem, you must invoke mindfulness from within by practicing meditation, which allows you to create a space within yourself so that you find ample space to think, breathe and even create the space to interact meaningfully with others by controlling your reactions. This is the realization of Jonah Engler,a financial expert, who has benefited from the practice of mindfulness.

Jonah Engler explains what mindfulness is

It is a normal human tendency to become overwhelmed by what is happening around them and even react overtly to situations being unable to exercise control on their minds. Mindfulness is a quality that remains hidden in people and can be invoked through practice that enables people to be fully aware of the moment about where they are and what they are doing so that they can refrain from impulsive and irrational behavior by appreciating everything that is happening around them. Although meditation is the most used tool for practicing mindfulness, you can achieve it by staying more intentional and alert about your surroundings and actions.

Do not get carried away

Before you start meditation, you must prepare your mind so that it allows you to feel and sense everything that is going on around you but without reacting to it. Try to be a good observer who can train your mind to take note of even minute things that would normally escape your attention. This will make your mind more receptive and make you confident in channeling your mind in the way you want. You should be able to have more control over your actions when you are attentive to what you are doing. This will prepare you to fine-tune your mind through meditation, which creates a tranquilizing effect and teaches you to accept things the way they are without being judgmental.

Jonah Engler Do away with habits

As we live, we develop different habits that the body and mind get used to, and it affects the way to pay attention to the moment we live in or even stay inattentive to it. This is where all the trouble starts as the mind remains too pre-occupied, and we are unable to feel and sense the present moment because the mind wanders. We are unable to appreciate what we see because the mind has lost its receptiveness due to the overloading of thoughts that might not have any relevance to that moment.

To come out from the rut that tends to tune out your mind, which might even have the tendency to go on auto-pilot, start practicing mindfulness that sharpens your abilities to concentrate on the moment by putting aside your pre-occupations so that you can enjoy the moment of living.