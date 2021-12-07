Determining the Severity of a Brain Injury After a Truck Accident in Albuquerque

A total score of eight or less is considered a severe brain injury. A moderate head injury is a score of between 9 and 12, while a mild head injury is between 13 and 15.

Of all the injuries you might sustain after a truck accident in New Mexico, brain injuries can be the worst. These types of injuries not only affect your body, but also your mind. Because of this, brain injury victims often deal with significant psychological issues as well as various physical issues, making this a truly life-altering experience. If you have experienced a brain injury after a truck accident in New Mexico, you might be wondering whether or not you can file a lawsuit.

If you want an answer to this question, you should connect with a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney in Albuquerque as soon as possible. These legal professionals can carefully review your situation and determine whether or not you can file a lawsuit. If a lawsuit is indeed viable, they can then guide you forward in an efficient, confident manner. A lawsuit can provide you with a settlement that covers your medical expenses, your missed wages, and a range of other damages.

The Glasgow Coma Scale

In order to sue for your brain injury, you’ll need to prove that it actually occurred in the first place. When you receive medical attention for your brain injury, you may be “graded” according to the Glasgow Coma Scale. This is a standardized system used by medical professionals to determine how severe a brain injury is.

Eye-Opening Response: The first area that the GCS tests is “eye-opening response.” If you can spontaneously open and blink your eyes, you’re given a score of four points. If you can open your eyes in response to verbal stimuli, you are given a score of three points. If you open your eyes in response only to pain, you are given a score of two points. If you cannot open your eyes, you are given a score of one point.

Verbal Response: If you can provide an oriented verbal response, you get a score of five points. If you are capable of only confused conversation while still answering questions, you get a score of four points. If your words are inappropriate, you get a score of three points. If your words are completely incomprehensible, you get a score of two points. If you do not respond verbally, you get a score of one point.

If you can provide an oriented verbal response, you get a score of five points. If you are capable of only confused conversation while still answering questions, you get a score of four points. If your words are inappropriate, you get a score of three points. If your words are completely incomprehensible, you get a score of two points. If you do not respond verbally, you get a score of one point. Motor Response: If you can move your body upon command, you receive a score of six points. If you can move your body in response to painful stimulus, you receive a score of five points. If you withdraw your body in response to pain, you receive four points. If you are capable of flexion in response to pain, you receive three points. If you are capable of extension in response to pain, you receive two points. If there is no detectable motor response, you receive just one point.

GCS Final Scores

A total score of eight or less is considered a severe brain injury. A moderate head injury is a score of between 9 and 12, while a mild head injury is between 13 and 15.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

