Injured by Semi-Truck Spill in Wyoming: Can I Sue?

Semi-truck accidents in Wyoming can occur in a number of different ways. Sometimes, it is not the vehicles themselves that cause the accidents, but rather the cargo that they carry. Semi-trucks can carry all manner of cargo, from nuclear waste to cold beer. But regardless of what a semi-truck might be carrying, this cargo can become incredibly dangerous when it is spilled across a highway. If you have been injured by a spill on a highway, you may have the ability to file a lawsuit against negligent parties.

In order to file a lawsuit, all you need to do is get in touch with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney in Wyoming. These legal professionals can help you approach this situation in a confident, efficient manner. During your initial consultation, your attorney can assess the circumstances of your accident and determine how best to proceed. In many cases, you can receive a substantial settlement that can cover your medical expenses, missed wages, and more.

Is a Trucking Company Liable for Accidents Caused by Spills?

A trucking operator or driver is liable for accidents that occur due to spilled cargo. This is because trucking companies are legally responsible for properly securing their loads and keeping a close eye out for any issues that may lead to spills. If a trucker allows cargo to spill out, they will almost certainly be accused of negligence.

How Do I Track Down Who Caused the Spill?

If you have been injured by a spill on a highway, it might not be immediately clear who caused the spill in the first place. This can pose a problem, as it’s difficult to file a lawsuit if you don’t know who you’re actually suing. However, a number of strategies can be employed to determine who actually left the spill on the highway. First of all, the police are very good at tracking down negligent truckers who may have caused spills. They can analyze the material left on the highway and determine where that cargo might have come from. In addition, it is worth mentioning that fleeing the scene of an accident (even if only one semi-truck was involved) is a serious crime. Most truckers pull over and call the authorities as soon as they become aware that they are spilling cargo.

An Example of a Spill in Wisconsin

On October 6th of 2021, it was reported that a semi-truck had rolled over on I-94 in Jackson County. The Wisconsin State Patrol stated that the vehicle had been carrying a large quantity of beer, and almost all of this beer spilled onto the highway. The driver was cited for inattentive driving, although no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Wyoming area for a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney, look no further than Frederick J. Harrison, P.C. Over the years, we have helped numerous injured victims in Wyoming strive for positive legal results. If you have been injured by a semi-truck, you deserve the opportunity to take legal action. Reach out at your earliest convenience, because the statute of limitations may prevent you from filing a lawsuit if you wait too long.