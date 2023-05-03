The Detrimental Long-term Effects of Road Accidents and How Victims Can Get Compensation

Think about your health first after an accident. The legal battle and others can be dealt with later.

The damaging effects of road accidents are immeasurable. From the loss of lives to permanent disabilities and psychological traumas, accident victims suffer lots of life changing effects. Just imagine your beautiful, bustling life changed within a split second due to an accident. The years afterward would surely be traumatic.

One of the most dangerous accidents is one involving a truck and a smaller car. The impact is so great on the smaller car that occupants hardly survive such an accident. The lucky ones to survive may become permanently incapacitated with various psychological and emotional effects. Unfortunately, truck accidents are not uncommon circumstances on America’s roadways. The good news is that victims of truck accidents or any other form of a car accident and personal injury can sue the at-fault for compensation. The easiest way to get the right compensation is to hire a competent truck accident lawyer with vast experience in the field to pursue your case. Now, let’s look at some of the long-term effects of road accidents and how victims can sue for compensation.

Long-term effects of car accidents

Even with the best medical diagnosis and care, some accident injuries leave lasting impacts and effects on victims. These range from physical injuries to emotional traumas, and financial stress. Accident victims can suffer the following long-term effects.

Physical injuries

Physical injuries from an accident come in various degrees. It all depends on the impact of the accident, and the seating positions of the occupants. This brings us to the importance of wearing a seatbelt. Statistics have shown that drivers and passengers who wear seatbelts mostly experience lesser injuries than those who do not. Wearing a seatbelt is very important because it protects you from being ejected from the vehicle during an accident.

The severity of your physical injury may result in your inability to undertake tasks you previously did. This may include your ability to work, walk, enjoy your hobbies, etc. Some victims suffer permanent disabilities or become bedridden. Physical injuries include:

Cuts

You can receive mild to deep cuts from a shattered windshield or other glass parts of your vehicle. This can even be fatal depending on the part of the body that suffered such a cut.

Broken bones

A severe impact can cause broken bones and fractures. Victims may suffer broken ribs, arms, legs, and hips among others.

Burns

If your car catches fire after an accident, you may sustain various degrees of burns. Sometimes, the seriousness of the crash can even bring about an explosion and the victims can suffer serious burns. Aside from being painful, the burn area can be infected if not treated well. Sustaining burns from a car crash can take several months to heal.

Amputation

Accidents can throw an abled person into being disabled. This happens when an occupant gets part of the body badly injured/damaged after being trapped. When it’s damaged beyond repair, amputation becomes the only option. This can be an amputation of a hand or leg.

Car accident victims can also suffer physical injuries like brain injury, spinal cord damage, neck injury, etc.

Emotional effects

No matter the seriousness of an accident, it brings about emotional distress. This is much worse for victims who suffered permanent or life-threatening injuries after the crash. The levels of emotional/psychological effects depend on the person’s mental strength. You can suffer effects such as

Depression

It is very common for accident victims to suffer depression after sustaining injuries or losing a loved one through that. The sadness, loss of hope, emptiness, and loneliness that come with it can have a toll on victims’ lives.

Anxiety

After an accident, victims may feel anxious and fearful, especially if they were injured or witnessed someone else being injured. They may feel afraid to get back into a car or return to the scene of the accident.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

The level of terror associated with some accidents can lead people to develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Remembering incidents from the accident can put victims in panic, fear, helplessness, or have a dislike for persons, and sounds associated with the accident, or the area of the accident. If not treated well, PTSD can be suicidal.

Financial effects

The cost of treating or living with a life-long injury can run into thousands of dollars. Frequent hospital visits, buying medicines, and loss of wages can put you under financial stress.

How to get the right compensation after an accident

After an accident, the first action should be to visit the hospital for the right diagnosis and treatment. Afterward, you should file for compensation/sue for a personal injury claim if a third party caused the accident. The at-fault driver’s insurance company will have to pay for such claims. However, you should also alert your insurance company about the incident.

To avoid all these stresses, especially if you sustained serious injuries and have become incapacitated, hire a lawyer. An experienced accident lawyer will conduct all necessary investigations into the crash and get you deserving compensation. This helps you to avoid dealing directly with the at-fault insurance company. Most of these companies try to reduce your insurance claims using technicalities. But, a lawyer committed to your case will help prevent all such incidences.

Conclusion

Even though the impact of some car accidents leaves a long-lasting effect on victims, it is prudent to seek immediate medical care after the accident. Getting prompt diagnosis and treatment can minimize the later effects of physical injuries and even the emotional effects. Think about your health first after an accident. The legal battle and others can be dealt with later.