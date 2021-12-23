Detroit-Based Alan C. Young & Associates Announces Joint Venture with Van Conway & Partners

Longtime Detroit businessmen form The Young Conway Group, LLC, a minority owned, boutique financial advisory and business consultancy firm to serve the middle market.

Alan C. Young & Associates, P.C., one of the country’s largest minority-owned Certified Public Accounting firms announced a joint venture with Van Conway & Partners, a boutique financial advisory and business consultancy firm with broad capabilities. The Young Conway Group, LLC (YCG) Chairman & CEO Alan C. Young and President Van E. Conway made the announcement.

YCG is a NMSDC certified minority business enterprise (MBE) that provides a full suite of financial services including turnaround and restructuring, dispute resolution and investigations, merger and acquisition advisory, litigation support/expert witness services, transaction services, valuation advisory, enterprise profit improvements, fiduciary services, and capital formation and debt services. YCG will focus on providing services to clients in the automotive industry, higher education industry, government/municipal sectors, public and private business sectors, the banking industry, and the legal profession.

“Van is a longtime business colleague and friend and is nationally recognized as one of the leading experts in financial and turnaround management consulting,” said Young. “As a combined firm, we have expanded the scope of services and depth of expertise we bring to the marketplace as we navigate this crucial era in which virtually every industry is experiencing rapid change.”

“I’m equally pleased to have joined with Alan in this new enterprise. Alan and I believe strongly in diversity of background, experience, opinions and views as the best path to a sustainable business and client trust in our work,” said Conway, who has provided advisory services to under-performing businesses and related parties for more than thirty years. Conway has been engaged as a consultant and financial advisor to clients in various industries, including automotive, manufacturing, municipal and governmental, health care, steel, services, contracting, distribution and transportation.

Conway continued, “Our combined vision is to be the leading national minority-owned financial advisory and business consultancy firm as unique and diverse as the clients we serve. We have the opportunity to transform lives, businesses, and communities through the power of personal relationships and professional advice.”

The combined firm employs more than 50 professionals and is headquartered in Detroit. In addition to Young and Conway, the leadership team includes Chief Operating Officer, Rajeev Shah, Chief Administrative Officer, Molly Conway and Project Manager Aaron C. Young. Both the Alan C. Young & Associates and Van Conway & Partners firms will remain as separate operating companies.

In addition to having a focus on hiring minorities and disabled veterans, all services provided to minority or veteran owned businesses are subject to YCG pricing discount.

For more information visit HERE or call, (313) 888-9210. YGC is headquartered at 7310 Woodward Ave. Suite 740B, Detroit, MI 48202.

About The Young Conway Group LLC

The Young Conway Group is a minority owned, financial advisory and business consultancy firm with a wide array of service offerings that include turnaround/restructuring services, dispute resolution and investigations, litigation support/expert witness services, merger and acquisition advisory, transaction services, valuation advisory, enterprise profit improvement services, fiduciary services, and capital formation and debt services. It provides its clients deep expertise drawn from more than 40 years as one of the most recognized turnaround and financial advisory professional services firms in the country, supported by the best and brightest talent the industry has to offer.