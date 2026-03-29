Detroit-area School Settles After Student “Humiliated” for Refusing to Stand for Pledge

“It was terrifying at times, scary to face a teacher and overwhelming with the attention that came with the publicity. But it taught me the importance of speaking up for what I believe is right,” Danielle said in a statement released by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Arab American Civil Rights League.

A Detroit-area school district has agreed to provide First Amendment training to its staff after a local family filed a lawsuit alleging that their teenage daughter was “humiliated” by a teacher after refusing to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance in protest of U.S. support for Israel’s war ongoing war in Gaza.

According to The Associated Press, the settlement between the district and the plaintiffs, student Danielle Khalaf and her father, includes a $10,000 payment to be made by an insurance company on the teacher’s behalf.

As part of the agreement, the Plymouth-Canton school district will not admit liability. However, in a statement, district Superintendent Monica Merritt praised Danielle for “showing courage and speaking up about the incident.”

“Our mission is to foster a school environment that is safe, respectful and welcoming for all,” Merritt said in a statement.

Danielle, notes The Associated Press, is of Palestinian descent. She refused to recite the Pledge of Allegiance for three days in January 2025. Khalaf claims that she was quickly disciplined by a teacher, who told her that refusing to stand or recite the Pledge was disrespectful.

“Since you live in this country and enjoy its freedom, if you don’t like it, you should go back to your country,” the teacher allegedly said.

Danielle said that she suffered emotional injuries, including nightmares and strained friendships, as a direct result of the incident.

“I decided I wanted to sit down because I didn’t feel comfortable standing because of what’s happening in Palestine,” she said.

“It was terrifying at times, scary to face a teacher and overwhelming with the attention that came with the publicity. But it taught me the importance of speaking up for what I believe is right,” Danielle said in a statement released by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Arab American Civil Rights League.

“But it taught me the importance of speaking up for what I believe is right,” Danielle added. “I feel proud of the outcome and of being part of something that reinforces how important free speech is. I’ve learned that even when it feels uncomfortable or risky, speaking out can make a difference, not just for me, but for others as well.”

Danielle’s father, Jacob Khalaf, also applauded his daughter’s bravery, positing the settlement as a victory for free speech.

“My daughter has shown her strong moral fiber throughout all of this,” he told FOX 2 Detroit. “She had the courage to resist when a person in authority tried to make her relinquish her right to free speech, and then, with the help of the ACLU and ACRL, brought a lawsuit to make sure her first amendment rights, as well as those of others, were protected.”

Sources

Michigan student disciplined for protesting against war on Gaza reaches settlement with school

Suburban Detroit school settles lawsuit with Palestinian student over Pledge of Allegiance dispute