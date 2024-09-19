Disability Advocates’ Lawsuit Challenging the MTA’s Failure to Maintain NYC’s Subway Elevators Proceeding to Trial 

While he ruled that some accommodations were adequate under the law, he found that the MTA had not provided enough evidence for him to determine that its current elevator outage notifications or its training of MTA employees were enough.

New York, NY—On Friday August 30, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York denied a motion from the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (“MTA”) for summary judgment to dismiss claims brought by the disability community in long-running litigation regarding the MTA’s failure to maintain the few elevators that exist in New York City’s subway stations. The case is now headed to trial.

The class action lawsuit was filed in April 2017 on behalf of a coalition of disability rights organizations and individuals who use wheelchairs by Disability Rights Advocates and co-counsel Sheppard Mullin.

The decision follows the Second Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling in 2021 in favor of Plaintiffs and remanding the case for the district court to assess the adequacy of Defendants’ purported accommodations for people with disabilities when elevators go out of service. On remand, Defendants moved for summary judgment, arguing that they provide sufficient accommodations during elevator outages.

Judge George B. Daniels denied Defendants’ motion. While he ruled that some accommodations were adequate under the law, he found that the MTA had not provided enough evidence for him to determine that its current elevator outage notifications or its training of MTA employees were enough to accommodate riders with disabilities who confront elevator outages. Read the Federal Court’s decision.

“People with disabilities are stranded every day and routinely suffer severe disruption to their daily lives because of constant elevator outages across the subway system,” said Madeleine Reichman, Senior Staff Attorney at DRA. “When that happens, riders are often left without the ability to get to their destinations on time. We’re pleased the Court recognized that the MTA failed to prove that it provides adequate notifications to riders with disabilities or to adequately train its employees, and we will continue to fight to ensure that subways elevators work.”

