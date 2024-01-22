Disability Management Employer Coalition (DMEC) Welcomes Jennifer Blankenship as Vice President, Operations

Blankenship previously served as Chief Operating Officer at CalPACE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the expansion of comprehensive health care services to the frail elderly.

San Diego, CA – The Disability Management Employer Coalition (DMEC), which serves more than 18,000 absence and disability management professionals in the U.S. and Canada, has named Jennifer Blankenship, Vice President, Operations.

With over 15 years of nonprofit association management experience and a proven track record of driving operational excellence, awareness, innovation, expansion, and fostering a collaborative work environment, Blankenship will be instrumental in DMEC’s continued growth and success.

“We are delighted to welcome Jennifer Blankenship as our new Vice President, Operations. Her exceptional leadership skills and commitment to DMEC’s core values make her an ideal fit. Her proven track record in driving operational excellence aligns seamlessly with our vision for growth and success,” said Bryon Bass, DMEC Chief Executive Officer.

Blankenship previously served as Chief Operating Officer at CalPACE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the expansion of comprehensive health care services to the frail elderly through Programs of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), where she oversaw operations, finance, administration, governance, communications, and development. She played a crucial role in developing and implementing strategic, fiscal, and programmatic initiatives that were integral to CalPACE’s success and expansion. Prior to joining CalPACE, Blankenship served in director capacities for Collaborative for High Performance Schools (CHPS), and the American Institute of Architects (AIA).

“I could not be more honored to lead operations for DMEC. To serve on behalf of and with this group of dedicated absence and disability professionals is deeply fulfilling.” said Blankenship. “I am thrilled to leverage my experience to expand on the success DMEC has built over the past 32 years and take us into our next phase of growth and innovation.”

The Disability Management Employer Coalition (DMEC) is the only association dedicated to providing focused education, knowledge, and networking for absence and disability professionals. Through our education programs, we deliver trusted strategies, tools, and resources to minimize lost work time, improve workforce productivity, and maintain legally compliant absence and disability programs.