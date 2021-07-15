Divorce and Parents’ Relationships During Coronavirus

Efficient parent communication is the key to children’s well-being after divorce, and these relationships have to be even more thoughtful during a pandemic.

With the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on all of us, it is unfair to rule out the matters that are to be solved with the assistance of a family law attorney, such as divorce or child custody. People’s relationships during coronavirus faced two major challenges:

Lack of social interaction and inability to maintain normal routine Having to stay in a limited space with the same people

Thanks to these, we’ve mastered new ways to communicate, study, and even work remotely. At the same time, the coronavirus pandemic has endangered our relationships with family members. Statistics say that the divorce rate during the coronavirus quarantine in March through June of 2020 was 34% higher than of the same period in 2019.

Even if the divorce happened before the coronavirus pandemic, there are still family law issues people have to solve not as former spouses, but as parents. E-learning and working remotely only further complicate following the child custody schedules, as well as maintaining child support and alimony on the pre-COVID level. Let us dive deeper into the process of going through a divorce during COVID and the vital things to consider for everyone involved.

COVID Impact on Divorce & Other Legal Procedures

Interactions between a client and a family law attorney play a key role in such sensitive cases as divorce, child custody, or alimony and child support. Attorneys in these procedures not only protect the client’s rights but also help create a new way of communication between family members.

Breaking up during COVID is even more traumatic due to it being impossible to talk to your family law attorney eye to eye. Luckily, we have a virtual communication option. You can establish contact, get psychological support, and share sensitive information securely. There are several procedures you need to undertake to obtain a divorce during coronavirus:

Initial consultation

Client-attorney communication through videoconferencing

Mediation

Court hearing

Initial Consultation

Even without a traditional handshake and meeting in person, you can still discuss your issue with your attorney, create an outline for your case, and get support and guidance. The coronavirus pandemic is not a reason to tolerate relationships that do not work for your happiness or interests.

Client-Attorney Communication

Although communication through videoconferencing does have limitations, it can still be efficient in settling relationship issues during the COVID pandemic. Edge-cutting remote communication solutions such as screen sharing and group conversations will help you prepare your documents and formulate a strategy.

Mediation

The COVID-19 pandemic has not really restricted the process of settling a divorce through mediation in any meaningful way. The mediator can easily contact both parties and share documents through virtual platforms. You can even find the situation advantageous for you: you are now able to participate in your mediation process from your home, which might make you feel more confident.

Court Hearing

Since some time has passed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, courts and judges have adapted to social distancing and other restrictions. If you decide to divorce during coronavirus, you can have a remote hearing where you will be able to communicate with the judge, your counsel, the other party, etc. remotely.

Divorce During Coronavirus: 4 Big Things to Consider

Breaking up during the coronavirus pandemic has both similarities and differences to a pre-COVID-19 divorce. As always, you have to divide your assets and take care of your children, but some aspects such as health insurance or travel plans become vital when you get a divorce during a pandemic.

Parent Communication

Efficient parent communication is the key to children’s well-being after divorce, and these relationships have to be even more thoughtful during a pandemic. Parents have to share information related to health concerns they received at school, supplementary classes, or training. What happens during the parenting time now also concerns all the people in the other parent’s household – this is how COVID affected post-divorce co-parenting relationships.

Division of Assets

Keeping in mind the COVID-induced crisis, the best idea is to not rush the division of your assets. If you get a divorce during coronavirus, when the market situation may change every week, make sure to get professional advice and develop smart decisions about your property to have your and your children’s rights secured.

Medical Coverage

Medical coverage is even more important than your assets and relationships during coronavirus because it might be the very thing your very life will depend on. In most cases, a former spouse cannot remain on the same insurance plan, so make sure to switch plans in time. Investigate your options before the divorce is finalized to make an informed decision.

As for your kids, check whether you will still have access to their healthcare information after the divorce. This will be when you will need to provide your child with proper medical help during your parenting time.

Travel Plans

Thousands of people have had to change their travel plans because of the COVID pandemic. Should this happen to you and your child, make sure to update your parenting plan and inform the other parent as soon as possible.

Closing Thoughts

Coping with the COVID restrictions can be overwhelming for married couples. If you think that separation or a divorce is the best solution in your situation, a professional family law attorney will help you even during the pandemic. But before you make such a decision, weigh all the options. Living, working, and staying in the same space with the same people for a long time is not always the most exciting experience, but there are many ways to relieve the stress you can try before making any life-altering choices.