Doctors Push States To Limit Lawsuits

Medical groups across the country are asking more states to limit payouts on malpractice lawsuits as insurance costs for doctors continue to rise. Many physicians say the growing cost of liability coverage is becoming too expensive, especially in high-risk specialties such as obstetrics and surgery. Some doctors warn that rising insurance bills could push physicians to leave certain states or stop offering specific medical services altogether.

More than half of U.S. states already have some kind of limit on malpractice awards. These laws are meant to make costs more predictable for insurance companies and healthcare providers. Supporters say the limits help keep doctors in practice and protect access to care, especially in areas already struggling with physician shortages.

The American Medical Association (AMA) just put out its report saying that about 40 percent of malpractice insurance policies saw costs go up between 2024 to 2025. This marks the seventh straight year where doctors have had to deal with rising rates.

Despite the fact that though fewer physicians are getting sued these days compared to before, the premiums keep climbing, according to the AMA. Some areas have been hit harder than others in the past year, including New York and Pennsylvania, where more than 90 percent of the rates increased. Pennsylvania, in particular, saw sharp spikes, especially after a 2023 state supreme court decision that made it simpler for patients to file those claims.

Insurance costs are not spread evenly among doctors. Physicians in specialties that face more lawsuits often pay much higher premiums than others. Obstetricians and gynecologists are among the hardest hit because childbirth-related cases can involve very large settlements or jury awards. In Miami-Dade County, Florida, OB-GYN doctors are paying close to $244,000 each year for malpractice coverage. Internal medicine doctors in the same area pay far less, around $60,000 annually.

In New Jersey, which has lower insurance costs overall, OB-GYN physicians still pay nearly $95,000 a year for coverage, while internists pay under $20,000. Medical groups say these rising costs are one reason maternity wards and women’s health services have closed in some areas. Smaller hospitals and clinics may not be able to afford the expense of keeping specialists on staff.

Doctors and medical organizations believe state lawmakers need to step in before the problem grows worse. Some argue that unpredictable jury decisions make it difficult for insurers to estimate future payouts, which leads companies to charge higher rates. Medical groups also warn that doctors may decide to move to states with lower insurance costs, leaving patients with fewer options for care.

New Mexico recently updated its malpractice laws with a system that is designed to limit payouts, specifying different caps for a range of healthcare providers. Independent doctors, local hospitals, and large healthcare systems are all treated differently under the new rules. State leaders said the law was designed to balance patient rights with the need to keep doctors practicing in the state.

Colorado also approved annual increases to malpractice payout caps beginning in 2025. However, the state’s supreme court would later rule that juries could still award larger amounts in some situations. That decision created uncertainty about how much protection the caps would really provide.

Not everyone agrees with limiting malpractice awards. Trial lawyers and patient advocates argue that payout caps reduce accountability within the medical field and make it harder for patients who are injured to receive fair compensation. Some have also argued that financial limits do not reduce medical mistakes or patient harm. Critics believe these laws can unfairly affect patients who suffer life-changing injuries due to physician negligence. Legal challenges have also affected malpractice laws in some states. Courts have occasionally ruled that lawmakers overstepped their authority when trying to restrict damages or change court procedures.

The debate over payout limits is expected to continue as more states consider placing a limit on malpractice awards. Healthcare groups are watching closely to see whether lower insurance costs would actually convince more doctors to stay in high-cost areas or whether patients could end up losing legal protections in the process.

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Doctors press more states to cap malpractice payouts

AMA POLICY RESEARCH PERSPECTIVES: For the seventh consecutive year, medical liability premiums continue to rise