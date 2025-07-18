Dog Days of California Summer: Why Inland Empire Dog Bites Increase in Summer––and What You Can Do About It

Prolonged exposure to the sun and heat can issue discomfort, stress, or frustration in dogs, and they may lash out if they sense any threat.

The weather is warming up a step further, and as summer rolls in, we all get excited about outdoor activities and spending time with friends and family in the sunshine. Whether you’re hiking the mountains, heading to the beach, or simply walking your neighborhood, summer is full of chances to enjoy the outdoors. However, as temperatures rise, so do the risks of specific dangers, such as dog bite accidents.

If a dog has ever bitten you, then you know how painful and traumatic the entire ordeal can be. While most dog owners pride themselves on being responsible owners of well-trained and well-behaved pets, the truth is that a dog has the potential to bite. And in summer months, when people are outside even more frequently, it seems we hear about dog bites more––but why do bites spike in summer, who is most at risk, and what can you do if you or a family member suffers a K-9 bite in California?

So Why Do Dog Bites Incidents Go Up as The Summer Sets In?

California is not a stranger to sunny, warm days. Longer daylight hours add up to more people, plus more people spending more time outdoors at parks, beaches, backyard barbecues, and the sidewalks of their neighborhoods. For many dog owners, this means more opportunities for their beloved pets to interact with others. Unfortunately, these interactions do not always go as planned. Summer months see an increase in dog bites for multiple reasons, including but not limited to the following.

After all that spring fog and rain, the warmer weather and its nearly every day sunny days invite more outdoor activity. With a greater volume of people walking dogs, running their errands, or simply enjoying nature, there are more instances for dogs to meet strangers or unfamiliar faces. While some dogs are friendly, others can grow territorial or skittish with people or other animals they don’t know well. As a result, these encounters can lead to aggressive behavior, which increases the likelihood of a bite. Additionally, hot temperatures can make dogs more irritable; they can become overheated, just like humans, and exhibit irregular temperament or behavior. Prolonged exposure to the sun and heat can issue discomfort, stress, or frustration in dogs, and they may lash out if they sense any threat.

Another factor is improper or inadequate training. Spring and summer are peak seasons for dog adoptions in California. It’s an optimal time for dog owners to bond with their dogs on walks and during outdoor play; however, if proper precautions aren’t taken, dogs aren’t gradually and properly socialized, or a new dog is introduced to a large gathering or public event, it can spell disaster.

Which leads to the final reason for spiked dog bite altercations: summer brings more social interactions. People are more likely to gather in public spaces, such as parks and beaches, where dogs are often present. Even well-trained dogs can become startled or anxious in crowded environments, leading to unpredictable behavior.

Who’s Most Likely to Be Affected?

While a dog can bite anyone, some groups are unfortunately more likely to suffer an attack than others. Children are one of the most vulnerable groups to dog bites. California’s Children’s Hospital of Orange County discovered kids aged 1-5 are the most susceptible to dog bites, likely due to their small size, lack of understanding of proper dog behavior, and natural curiosity, which make them more likely to approach a dog inappropriately. Other studies have found that kids aged 5-9 years tend to suffer bites from familiar dogs or dogs in their own homes, which can be due to several factors, including behavior and how the animal perceives a child’s actions. Tragically, children are also the most likely to suffer fatal dog bites.

The next group that’s seen at the center of many dog bite attacks are postal workers and delivery drivers. The profession seems to increase the likelihood of dog encounters, thereby putting these professionals at a higher risk. According to the US Postal Service, dogs are often territorial and sometimes view workers as intruders despite many worker’s best intentions. On the United States Postal Service’s 2024 ranking for cities nationwide with the highest dog bite attacks, California pops up several times, including the number one spot seated by Los Angeles and a California total of over 700 dog bites for 2024, nearly double that of the second runner up, Texas. Even those familiar with dog behavior and how to engage with them can still get bitten if a dog views the worker as a threat to their domain or family.

Lastly, men are statistically more likely to suffer bites by dogs than women, possibly due to differences in voice pitch, body language, and hormones. Yes, unintentionally, your body language can provoke a dog. Regardless of age or gender, anyone who interacts with unfamiliar dogs, especially in unfamiliar settings, should take caution. Remember to stay aware of your surroundings when enjoying the outdoors this summer, and if you suffer a dog bite, know you have the right to pursue compensation and legal action.

What Happens After a Dog Bite?

Dog bites can range from minor scrapes to more serious injuries that require medical treatment. Even if a dog nips someone, depending on the location of the bite, the damage can be significant. Regardless of the severity, it’s critical to take action right away following a bite.

Here’s a list of actions to take if a dog has bitten you or your loved one:

1. Ensure Safety: First and foremost, remove yourself from any further and immediate danger. If the dog is still present and potentially aggressive, move to a safe location where you are out of reach of the aggressive animal. Keep a safe distance to prevent any further attack.

2. Call Emergency Services: No matter the severity of the bite, it is imperative to have a healthcare professional assess the wound or wounds. Rabies, tetanus, and infections are common concerns with any dog bite, so getting appropriate care is vital for your well-being.

3. Document the Incident: Whenever possible, you should collect any evidence. Take photos of the bite and any other injuries from the incidents, the location of the attack, and even the dog. If the dog was on another person’s property, take photos of the surroundings. Additionally, keep your medical records organized and make copies for your records.

4. Dog Owner Identity: Make sure you get the contact information and details of the dog’s owner, like their name, phone number, address, and insurance information.

5. Vaccine Records: You will also need the dog’s vaccination history to rule out potential diseases such as rabies. Request the vacation records or cards from the owner of the dog.

6. Witnesses: If there were any witnesses to the attack, gather their names and contact information. A witness’ testimony is likely to provide vital support and structure to your case, including establishing central details, underlining the potential cause, and even a timeline of the attack.

Consult a California Personal Injury Lawyer: Once you’ve received medical attention and collected evidence, it’s crucial to reach out to a skilled personal injury lawyer with experience in dog bite cases. An attorney can help you understand your legal rights and ensure you receive the compensation you deserve for medical bills, pain and suffering, lost wages, and other damages.

California’s Strict Liability Dog Bite Laws

Dog bite victims need to educate themselves about California’s strict liability laws when it comes to dog bites and attacks. California’s Civil Code §3342 explains that a dog owner is responsible for any damages caused by their dog biting someone, regardless of whether the dog has a history of aggression or the owner was aware of the dog’s behavior. Thus, if a dog bites you, the owner is automatically liable for your injuries, whether the bite occurred in a public place or on private property where you had a legal right to be.

In certain scenarios, the owner of the dog may attempt to argue that a victim was trespassing or somehow provoking the dog, but these defenses are often hard to substantiate. A skilled attorney will help you investigate and maneuver through such arguments to ensure your fair treatment and compensation for your injuries.

Bite Back: How a Lawyer Can Help You Recover from a Dog Bite Injury

The distress and even trauma following a dog bite can be deep, not only physically and emotionally, but also financially. Whether you’ve suffered a more minor bite or something more serious, dealing with the aftermath can be really overwhelming. You might be left facing medical bills, recovery time, and, in some cases, long-term trauma or PTSD, post-traumatic stress disorder. Adding the complexities of the legal system to all this can be really overwhelming. Hiring a personal injury attorney can alleviate some of the stress and let you focus on your own recovery or your family members. A skilled attorney will bring years of experience in personal injury law, dog bite cases, the California legal system, and expertise in advocating for your rights. They will gather the details, secure evidence, talk to the insurance companies on your behalf, and step up when it’s time for often tough negotiations. Your lawyer will fight for a fair settlement––one that covers your medical expenses, lost wages, pain, and suffering, and ultimately do everything necessary to ensure you aren’t left with a financial burden after being a victim of a dog attack. In the end, a dog bite injury shouldn’t cause you a lifetime’s worth of financial strain and emotional distress. You may be facing an instance where you know the owner of the dog well and feel hesitation to pursue rightful compensation. However, rightful or entitled compensation is just that, and if the other person is truly a friend, family member, or good acquaintance, they won’t want to see you struggle with debts related to their dog’s actions. Don’t let the aftermath of a dog bite hold you back. Moga Law Firm, located at 1010 N Euclid Ave, Upland, CA 91786, has been serving the San Bernardino and Riverside County Communities for nearly 3 decades. Schedule your confidential and complimentary consultation with an experienced California personal injury attorney or call 909-931-2444.

Note: Starting on the day of the accident or injury, dog bite cases typically have a 2-year time limit to pursue under California’s statute of limitations.