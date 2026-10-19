Federal officials secure changes to police practices following a review of Lexington.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has reached an agreement with the city of Lexington, Mississippi, over alleged unlawful practices within the Lexington Police Department. The police reform agreement calls for changes to police policies and daily procedures following findings from a March 2023 federal review that officers engaged in a pattern of conduct violating people’s civil rights. The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi worked together to examine the department’s practices. On September 26, 2024, the results were released, describing concerns about how officers carried out their duties and how certain police procedures affected the public.

Federal officials said the review found a pattern of civil rights violations by the Lexington Police Department. The final agreement is intended to address those concerns by requiring important changes in several areas of police work, including how officers handle stops, searches, arrests, and the use of force. The city and department will have to review and change rules governing fines, fees, bail, and decisions about releasing people from custody and the agreement requires changes to how police activities are recorded and reviewed. Better records can help department leaders examine officers’ actions, identify problems, and determine whether established rules are being followed. Reviewing these records can also help officials decide when additional training or changes to department procedures may be needed.

The review of police practices also raises questions about the possibility of conflicts of interest when officials are responsible for overseeing, investigating, or making decisions about their own conduct or that of people with whom they have personal or professional ties. A conflict of interest occurs when a person’s private relationships, financial interests, or other outside concerns could interfere with their duty to act fairly and in the public’s best interest. In a police department, such conflicts can become a concern if complaints are not reviewed impartially, officers receive different treatment based on personal connections, or decisions about enforcement and accountability are influenced by interests unrelated to the law. Independent oversight, accurate records, and clear procedures can help reduce these risks and ensure that police actions are judged fairly. However, any specific conflict of interest in the Lexington matter would need to be supported by findings or evidence from the investigation rather than assumed from the broader concerns about police conduct.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon, who leads the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, said the Lexington police reform agreement reflects a shared effort to improve police practices while allowing officers to continue serving the community. She also expressed support for lawful police work and the department’s role in protecting residents. U.S. Attorney J.E. Baxter Kruger for the Southern District of Mississippi described the agreement as a commitment to lasting change. He said the reforms are intended to address the problems found during the investigation, strengthen public trust, and promote police practices that respect the rights and dignity of all people.

The Lexington police reform agreement was reached outside of court and sets out changes the city and police department must make to address the federal government’s findings. The DOJ said it expects to work with local officials as they carry out the required reforms. The department relied on 34 U.S.C. Section 12601, a federal law that prohibits law enforcement agencies from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct that violates people’s constitutional rights or other protections under federal law. The law gives the U.S. attorney general the authority to bring a civil action when there is reasonable cause to believe that such ongoing misconduct has occurred, allowing the government to seek changes to stop the unlawful practices. In the Lexington matter, this law provided the legal basis for the DOJ’s review and action.

Sources:

Justice Department Reaches Settlement Agreement with City of Lexington, Mississippi, Regarding Lexington Police Department’s Unlawful Police Practices

US Secures Lexington Police Reforms Through Out-of-Court Settlement