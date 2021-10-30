Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. Recalls Garden Salad Over Listeria Concerns

Certain bags of Dole salad are being recalled over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria.

Earlier this week, a recall was issued for Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. over concerns its garden salads may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious illnesses. The recall was issued soon after a random sample of the salad was tested by the Department of Agriculture and “yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes.” The recall was announced by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the recall notice, the affected products were shipped to the following states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The ‘Best-By’ dates are printed “on the upper right corner of the bags and the UPC code is located on the bottom left corner of the back of the bags,” the notice states. Fortunately, no illnesses have been linked to the recalled products. For now, consumers should throw away or return the recalled salad for a refund. A list of the affected products is as follows:

Listeria can cause serious illnesses and is especially dangerous for pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and people with weak immune systems.

