Dollar Tree Recalls $143K Candles Over Fire and Burn Hazard

Dollar Tree is recalling certain candles over concerns they may pose a fire hazard.

With colder weather sweeping much of the country, it may get more tempting to light candles when you’re home, whether for added warmth or a festive ambiance for the Holiday season. However, a recent recall is sounding the alarm over one type of candle that should be avoided. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), “143,000 Dollar Tree candles are included in the recall due to potential fire and burn hazards.”

The recall was issued back on December 2 and includes the “Dollar Store’s Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlight Waves” candle because it “can emit unusually high flames, igniting the surrounding wax and causing the candle’s glass encasement to break.” So far there have been two reports of the flames “reaching above the glass container, causing the vessel to break,” according to the notice. Fortunately, there have been no injuries reported.

The candles, which were produced by Adco Trading Inc., were only sold at Dollar Tree stores from July 2020 to September 2020. If you or someone you know has one of these candles, you should stop using them and contact the popular retailer for a refund.

