Don’t Face Truck Accident Fatalities Alone

Dallas, TX – If you frequently drive in and around Dallas, you need to watch out for trucks. According to a recent report, the most important highways in the Dallas County area are on the Top 50 most dangerous roads for truck accidents in the country. The report looked at the crash statistics for 2010-2016 and the picture it paints is rather grim.

Here are the highways with the highest numbers of truck accident fatalities in Dallas County:

I-20 (sixth with 490 fatal crashes causing 594 fatalities)

I-35 (20th with 590 fatal crashes causing 644 fatalities)

US-175 in Dallas County (42nd with 74 fatal crashes causing 89 fatalities)

At the same time, thousands of people were injured, some of them badly, on these stretches of highways between 2010 and 2016.

How can a truck accident lawyer help?

When disaster strikes, you won’t know who to turn to for help. Many people make the mistake of going straight to their insurance company. This can be a huge mistake, as insurance companies wouldn’t be making billions in profit if they paid out fair compensation to their policyholders in their hour of need. If you want to know what your claim is really worth, you should look up the best Dallas truck accident lawyers you can find. Schedule a free consultation, tell them your story, show them your medical bills and they will figure out what kind of damages you should seek.

What damages can I recover for a truck accident?

To recover damages for a truck accident, you will have to file a personal injury claim against the trucker’s or the trucking company’s insurance. You are entitled to compensatory damages, which can be economic and non-economic.

Economic damages should cover your medical expenses, lost wages, and damage to your property. You should never settle early. First, look after your health, get back on your feet and then negotiate with the insurance company. If you settle quickly, you may have to pay out of your own pocket for any additional treatment or surgery you may need. Also, you need to make sure you make a full recovery. If you are left with some sort of impairment this may affect your future earning capacity, and you should get compensation for that as well.

Non-economic damages are meant to compensate you for your pain and suffering, both mental and physical. Texas uses the multiplier method to calculate this type of damages. The value of your economic damages is multiplied by a factor between 1 and 5. The more severe and debilitating your injuries, the higher the multiplier that will be used. To convince the insurance adjusters, your Texas truck accident lawyers will present doctors’ opinions, testimonies from your family, friends, or coworkers to prove how much your injuries impacted your quality of life.

