Do’s and Don’ts Following a Car Accident in Jackson, MS

Make sure you’re fully recovered by the time you settle because you won’t be able to get more money if it turns out you need further treatment.

Jackson, MS – When you’re involved in a car accident, you won’t be able to think clearly. While this is perfectly understandable, it may also be detrimental to your future personal injury claim. The things you do, or don’t do will impact the outcome of your claim in many ways. Here are a few things you should try to keep in mind if, unfortunately, you are involved in a crash.

Get to safety

This should be your priority, but try to make sure everyone else is safe. Check if anyone needs immediate medical attention and call 911.

You may need to get the vehicles out of the road, but before you agree to that make sure to take plenty of pictures. Wide-angle shots should illustrate the position of any vehicle involved. Photograph the damage to each car, including yours.

Call the police

Under Mississippi law, you must call the police or the Highway Patrol if the accident resulted in injuries or deaths, as well as if you estimate the damages at more than $500. You will need the police report when you file a claim with your insurance company.

Get contact info for all witnesses

Ask anyone present for their name and contact info. See if they’ve noticed anything that might help the other driver was at fault. When it’s time to file a claim, your accident lawyers in Jackson, MS might need to interview eyewitnesses again.

Don’t admit to any sort of blame

This is the most important rule. Make sure you don’t say anything that might sound like an admission of guilt. Mississippi follows a pure comparative negligence rule and your damages will be reduced by a percentage corresponding to your share of the blame. The other driver will take note of everything you say and will report it to the insurance company. Also, keep in mind that some of those present might be recording the scene and the insurance adjuster may use that video to minimize the value of your claim.

See a doctor

One of the most common tricks insurance adjusters use is to claim that your health issues have nothing to do with the crash. They’ll blame a neck or back problem on some pre-existing health issue or they may say you got hurt later while playing football or biking. Go see a doctor right away even if you don’t think you’re seriously injured. Your lawyers will need medical records to prove your claim.

Get a lawyer

Schedule a free consultation with some seasoned Mississippi car accident lawyers as soon as possible. Don’t worry, an attorney will visit you in the hospital or at home if need be.

The most important thing a lawyer can do for you is tell you how much your claim is worth. If the insurance company offers you a quick settlement, do not accept it until you’ve talked to a good lawyer.

Also, make sure you’re fully recovered by the time you settle because you won’t be able to get more money if it turns out you need further treatment.