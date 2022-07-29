How Can a Lawyer Help You with a Personal Injury Claim in Boca Raton?

No matter what type of accident you were involved in, when you file a personal injury claim you must prove the other party was negligent and they failed in their duty of care toward you.

Boca Raton, Fl – This is one of the most common questions accident victims have – why should I get a personal injury lawyer? I already have insurance, they’ll take care of me. The problem is they won’t. All those years you paid your premiums faithfully in the mistaken belief that the insurance company will hold up to their end of the bargain when you’ll need their help.

When you realize that the insurance guys are not your friends after all, try talking to a good Boca Raton personal injury lawyer.

You need help to prove the other party’s negligence

No matter what type of accident you were involved in, when you file a personal injury claim you must prove the other party was negligent and they failed in their duty of care toward you. For instance, a driver should know better than to get into his car after a night at the bar. If they did that, they’ve put your life at risk and they deserve to pay for it. Likewise, if you fell down the broken stairs at the store, the owner should be held accountable for failing to ensure his clients’ safety.

Medical malpractice cases are even more complicated as, to file a claim, you must first reach out to reputable medical experts who are qualified to say that the doctor that performed surgery on you made an error. Only good Florida personal injury lawyers with many years of expertise in this field can help you do that

You need someone to negotiate with the insurance adjuster

If you were injured in a car accident, you may be able to recover some damages under your Personal Injury Protection policy. However, if you have sustained severe injuries your coverage may not be enough and you’ll have to file a claim against the other driver’s insurance.

When you do that, the insurance adjuster may claim you were somewhat to blame as well. Florida is a comparative negligence state and your damages may be reduced if you are found to be partly to blame. Your lawyer’s job will be to counter the adjuster’s claims and prove that you did nothing wrong so you deserve full damages.

On the other hand, if the other driver’s coverage is not enough to compensate for your losses, your only option is to sue the guy. However, in Florida, there are strict laws on when you can sue someone for an accident.

Your lawyers will need to show that your injuries meet the threshold required by law and you have sustained severe or life-altering injuries.

You need a lawyer to tell you how much your claim is worth

The insurance adjuster may offer you a few thousand dollars, telling you that’s the most you can get for your specific type of injury. Don’t ever believe that. They may try to convince you that’s their final offer, take it or leave it, but this is not true.

Seasoned lawyers will use all their expertise to determine the value of your claim. They’ll talk to experts and look at legal precedents to see how much money you can get. When they decide on a certain sum they’ll send a letter of demand to the insurance company. And they will let them know they will sue if they don’t give you the settlement you deserve.