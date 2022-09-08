The Do’s and Don’ts When Trying to Win a Child Custody Case

If you publicly trash your ex-spouse, it could ruin your chances of winning the case and may be used as evidence of parental alienation.

Child custody cases are rarely easy. Your child’s future is hanging on the line, so you want to do everything in their best interest. There’s no one-size fits all formula for how to win a custody case, but there are some do’s and don’ts that you should be aware of.

Do: Prioritize the Best Interest of Your Child

Although this may seem obvious, you’d be surprised how many parents disregard this aspect. However, focusing on winning custody can be easy if you start doing this. If you focus on your child’s best interest, you will likely have a higher chance of winning the case because judges always look for details.

One of the most important reasons for doing this is that children at a very young age can feel stressed about divorce and child custody. Additionally, it may cause anxiety and make them worry about moving, changing schools, and leaving everything behind, especially their friends. That’s why you should find experienced lawyers to help you learn everything you need to know about your child’s best interest.

Don’t: Badmouth Your Ex-Spouse

Fighting for child custody can feel like a war between you and your soon-to-be ex-spouse. The worst thing is that many parents use this opportunity to trash their ex and relationship rather than focus on their children.

Nowadays, it’s easy to go on social media and badmouths your ex as it may feel good to vent and get support. However, that’s not a good idea, and no lawyer would ever recommend doing that. If you publicly trash your ex-spouse, it could ruin your chances of winning the case and may be used as evidence of parental alienation.

That's why it's best to leave past mistakes in the past where they belong and keep your children out of these details.

Do: Hire an Experienced Lawyer

Undoubtedly, a child custody case's results will directly impact your child's life. Having a lawyer to guide you from the beginning will help you avoid making reckless mistakes. The next thing is to invest in a child custody attorney because they know the law, so your case is nothing new to them. These lawyers can advocate what's best for your child and act as a protector for the best case outcome.

The next thing is to invest in a child custody attorney because they know the law, so your case is nothing new to them. These lawyers can advocate what’s best for your child and act as a protector for the best case outcome.

Don’t: Set Unrealistic Expectations

If you’re a mother, your first assumption might be that the courts favor mothers, so you’ll have more chances of winning the case. Similarly, if you’re a father, you might think the court wants to take your children away because they dislike men.

Neither parent should assume that things will have a specific outcome based on their beliefs. That’s not the case. Courts take a lot of things into consideration, and they look at details before deciding. Courts also ensure both parents are involved.