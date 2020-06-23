Dosing CBD Oil with Droppy Calculator App

Users can track symptoms like anxiety, pain, sleep disorders, headaches, muscle spasms, lack of appetite, nausea, plus they can add one custom symptom of their own to track.

During the past few years, the world has gone crazy for CBD. It’s one of the most wanted supplements on the market. People are using it as a natural way to deal with many health issues, from anxiety to arthritis. This popular natural remedy has even shown some promising properties for stopping epilepsy seizures (but let’s leave that to medical experts).

CBD is just one of the many promising cannabinoids – substances found in the cannabis plant – with great medical potential, and it’s an appealing option for everyone trying to avoid pharmaceutical drugs. It comes in many different forms, but CBD oil is definitely the trendiest supplement on the dispensary shelves.

Lots of people who are turning to CBD oil want to improve their general health and treat ‘minor’ conditions and symptoms. But, when it comes to using CBD, especially for the first time, there is one important question that pops up: How much to take? How many milligrams? How many drops?

There are different dosing formulas on the Internet and finding the right one can be tricky. Not to mention all the different product potencies that have to be taken into account. Well, now here’s a new app that does just that for you.

Droppy CBD Oil Dosage Calculator is a freemium app that helps users determine their dose of CBD oil in just a few steps. The app teaches users how to dose CBD correctly using a knowledge-based algorithm.

By answering a few simple questions about their weight, age and symptoms, as well as questions about the product they are using, Droppy gets users on board. In a second or two it calculates the dose not just in milligrams, but also in the number of drops.

Apart from that, Droppy comes with a few more premium features: symptoms-based calendar where you can track your symptoms and a custom alert that lets you set up to two reminders per day to take your CBD.

With this app, CBD enthusiasts can also keep track of their CBD product usage and optimize the dose with the help of weekly and monthly usage reports. That’s not all. With Droppy, they have access to articles on trending topics related to CBD research, use cases, and innovations.

Also, there’s no need to google how to take CBD, if it is addictive, or how long the effects last… In the Q&A section, Droppy users have all the most common questions about CBD already answered for them.

Droppy CBD Oil Dosage Calculator offers one-month trial so customers have enough time to get familiar with locked features and what the app has to offer, before deciding to go full premium.

Droppy is available in both the App Store and Google Play Store.