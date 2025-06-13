DownsAaron Expands Legal Team with Addition of Helen Martinez

Martinez joins the expert team of corporate law litigators following years of successful general counsel.

ORLANDO, Fla. – DownsAaron, the distinguished law firm dedicated to delivering concierge-level legal services, is proud to announce the addition of Helen Martinez, reinforcing its reputation as a premier workplace for top legal talent. With offices in Orlando and Tallahassee, DownsAaron provides top-tier representation in complex litigation and transactional matters across multiple practice areas.

Martinez joins the firm with more than 15 years of experience and expertise in corporate and real estate law, including several niche sub-specialties such as securities regulation, private equity, M&A, payment processing and fintech. As the owner and president of Black Elk Group, she played an integral role in the development of over $250M in real estate projects in downtown Orlando, including Creative Village, which is valued at more than $1.5B. With a reputation as a trusted advisor for businesses, whether in the start-up phase or going through an exit strategy, Martinez has a proven track record in deal structuring and contract negotiation, as well as strategic branding and marketing.

“Helen embodies the excellence and integrity that define DownsAaron,” said founding shareholder Mayanne Downs. “Her experience and dedication to delivering the outstanding legal services DownsAaron is known for, make her a natural fit for our firm. We are thrilled to welcome her aboard.”

Martinez graduated Cum Laude from Florida State University College of Law and Cum Laude with a B.A. from Wake Forest University. She serves her alma mater by working with the Wake Forest Entrepreneur Advisory Council.

“When Mayanne asked me to join her new firm she told me, ‘we are good people who do exceptional work,’ and that resonated with me on a deeply personal level,” Martinez said. “DownsAaron isn’t just a firm — it’s a place where top attorneys come together with a shared purpose. My goal here is to make every client feel like they have a dedicated business advisor by their side, working shoulder to shoulder with them to succeed and get the job done.”

DownsAaron has quickly established itself as one of Orlando’s premier workplaces for attorneys, starting with a powerhouse team of ten distinguished lawyers led by founders Downs and Jeff Aaron. Since its inception, the firm has consistently attracted top-tier legal talent, thanks to its dynamic and supportive work environment. Committed to a client-centered approach, DownsAaron excels in tackling complex legal challenges across various practice areas, including marital and family law, data privacy and governmental affairs.

About DownsAaron

DownsAaron is a distinguished Orlando-based law firm known for its concierge-level legal services and dynamic team of elite attorneys. Founded by seasoned legal professionals Mayanne Downs and Jeff Aaron, the firm delivers sophisticated counsel across a broad spectrum of practice areas, including marital and family law, data privacy, and governmental affairs. With a deep commitment to client success and a culture that attracts top legal talent, DownsAaron has quickly become one of Central Florida’s premier destinations for both clients and attorneys seeking excellence, integrity and impact.