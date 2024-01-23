Dr. Anna Kozmenko Rejoins Curtis as Partner in its Geneva Office

Geneva – Curtis is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Anna Kozmenko as partner within its market leading international arbitration practice, based in Geneva.

Dr. Kozmenko is a leading lawyer of her generation in international disputes and international arbitration. She is ranked in the top international registries and most recently was recognized among Lexology’s “Thought Leaders Global Elite – Arbitration – Under 45”. She represents sovereigns and other clients in complex cross border litigation and commercial, investment treaty and sports arbitration, and has acted as counsel and arbitrator in over 100 arbitrations under a wide range of international arbitration rules. Dr. Kozmenko has particular experience in the natural resources, energy, construction, telecommunications and sports sectors. She is fluent in English, Russian, French and German.

No stranger to the firm, Dr. Kozmenko spent four years at Curtis from 2010 to 2014, working in the firm’s New York and Paris offices.

George Kahale III, the Firm’s Chairman and head of its International Arbitration practice, said: “We are especially pleased to welcome home such a talented lawyer and great personality as Anna. She has many longtime friends here, and we look forward to her continued success as part of our worldwide disputes practice.”

Dr. Kozmenko said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to rejoin the firm I have always respected. Curtis offers a top-notch platform to serve my clients and develop my practice. It feels great to be back and I look forward to working alongside exceptionally talented colleagues and friends.“

A Russian national, Dr. Kozmenko started her career in Russia, where she is admitted to practice. She holds an LLM in International Dispute Settlement (MIDS) from the University of Geneva and the Geneva Graduate Institute. She also holds a Doctorate in Jurisprudence and a Master of Law, from Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia. Dr. Kozmenko regularly teaches and speaks on international dispute resolution.