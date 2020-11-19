Dress Code for Lawyers: What to Wear to Work

Maintaining a smart appearance in keeping with dress codes is essential in the legal industry. Above all, common sense, good taste, and good-quality clothing will ensure you look well-groomed and professional at work.

Despite the increasingly casual nature of workplace dress codes, the legal industry remains one of the most conservative in this regard. There’s a good reason for this — wearing formal business attire has been proven to increase abstract thinking (essential for creativity and long-term strategizing) and improve focus and negotiation skills, Scientific American reports. The clothes you wear impact your mental and physical performance, and while larger firms tend to have stricter standards, smaller firms may permit more casual attire.

The legal side

Specific dress codes vary between firms. Employers generally have a legal right to establish a set dress code for their own firm. A dress code may be discriminatory if it treats employees differently based on different characteristics (like sex or disability). So, although employers can set different dress standards for men and women, it’s important to stay within the laws that protect employees based on gender identity, sex, and sexual orientation. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says businesses may need to make reasonable accommodations in their dress codes for certain employees (like an employee with a disability, for example). The dress code should also be consistently applied. If a dress code allows casual workwear, but doesn’t allow traditional cultural clothing, this has the potential to open up a national-origin discrimination claim.

Formal business attire

Formal business attire is the norm expected in large law firms (perhaps except on business casual Fridays). Purchasing good-quality items for your work wardrobe is a worthwhile investment; well-made clothing will last longer and help you save money in the long run. Cheaper clothing tends to wear out and need replacing faster. For male attorneys, formal business attire is typically a dark-colored (black, gray or navy) suit paired with a light-colored or white button-up dress shirt. A tie is also necessary, but it should be low-key, and not bright or flashy. For female attorneys, pantsuits or a matching skirt and suit jacket (all in neutral or dark shades) are fine. Skirt lengths should fall below the knee. Tights are a must (no bare legs).

Business casual

Business casual is permitted in many law firms: some throughout the week, while others only allow this attire on Fridays. For men in larger firms, this is an opportunity to discard the suit and tie for something less formal like suit pants and a white shirt. In small firms, casual pants or khakis and a polo shirt are usually acceptable. Cotton sweaters and sports jackets can also be worn in addition. For women, the business casual dress code can be more or less flexible depending on the firm. A blouse and a knee-length skirt paired with tights or casual pants generally are acceptable. Jewelry and accessories should be kept to a minimum.

Maintaining a smart appearance in keeping with dress codes is essential in the legal industry. Above all, common sense, good taste, and good-quality clothing will ensure you look well-groomed and professional at work.