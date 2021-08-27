Drowning Hazard Prompts Baby Bath Seat Recall

The CPSC is recalling Frieyss infant bath seats because they may pose a drowning hazard.

Parents beware. Earlier this week, a recall was announced for an infant toy sold on Amazon because it may pose a drowning hazard for babies, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves the Frieyss infant bath seats. According to the notice, the bath seats “fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings.” It turns out the seats “can tip over when they are being used and endanger the life of an infant.” The CPSC stated:

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact Frieyss for instructions on returning the bath seats with free shipping to receive a full refund.”

The affected seats are designed for babies between six and 12 months. They were manufactured in China and sold at Amazon between March 2021 and April 2021. At the moment, the company is working on contacting anyone who may have purchased the seats and offering refunds.

