Drunk Drivers in San Diego Need to Learn What Happens if They Cause Property Damage

San Diego, CA – When drunk drivers cause an accident and various kinds of associated damage in the San Diego area, they will be held responsible in various ways. Aside from criminal charges brought by the government, there are attorneys near me who work with clients through the civil courts as well.

San Diego accident lawyers focus on the civil aspects of the aftermath of a drunk driving crash. They work with local clients to initially file the case, exchange information during discovery, and work to negotiate a settlement or go to trial if necessary. The state can also do things like suspending the person’s license, issuing fines, and sentencing them to jail time.

Suing drunk drivers in civil court

San Diego DUI accident lawyers may use evidence of the defendant’s intoxication, although this does not need to be proven in civil court. They only need to show some kind of behavior before the accident that could be considered negligent as a matter of law. If the civil lawsuit is successful, the drunk driver will have to pay for things like injuries to anyone involved in the accident, as well as costs of property repairs that are related to the crash.

The crime of driving under the influence in California

Using drugs or alcohol before driving is also a crime that can be punished through the criminal courts. California’s laws say that a first time DUI offender can face up to six months in jail, up to one thousand dollars worth of fines, up to ten months of a driver’s license suspension, and attendance in DUI school for treatment. These penalties become much more serious if the person has been convicted of DUI before, or if they cause injuries or death during the accident. It is also possible that restitution can be ordered to pay victims, although civil lawsuits against a defendant driver and their insurance company are much more likely to result in collection of the money.

How are property damage and other losses calculated?

In most cases, the victim will have to prove their losses by showing the actual costs of the accident. This can include repair estimates, medical bills, lost wages, and other things that show the amount of damage created by the collision. While this is usually a simple summary to add all of these costs, injured victims can also ask for pain and suffering based on quality of life losses related to the crash.

Accident lawyers in California

