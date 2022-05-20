Drunk Driving Can have a High Cost in Memphis

Tennessee’s government has estimated that a first DUI conviction without an accident or property damage can cost an average driver up to $5000.

Memphis, TN – Drunk driving costs Americans in Tennessee and other states in various ways. There are fines and penalties imposed by the government that have a specific cost, and there are also costs when a driver causes an accident and is sued by the victim. The combination of criminal and civil penalties for drunk driving accidents can be more than most people realize.

Attorneys near me can provide additional info about matters such as drunk driving laws and suing a driver who has caused an accident.

Accident lawsuits against negligent drivers

Memphis accident lawyers work with their clients to get compensation through a civil case. These kinds of cases can be brought against any negligent driver, including a driver who was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Because there is a lower burden of proof in civil courts than criminal courts, it is possible that intoxicated driving or other negligent behavior can meet the burden of proof and the plaintiff will be successful, even if there was no conviction in criminal court. The main benefit of a civil case is that losses such as time away from work, the costs of hospitalization and medical care, pain and suffering, and property damage can all be paid back to the victim through a settlement, even if these losses are very large due to serious injuries.

Penalties for drunk drivers in Tennessee

Tennessee’s government has also created some harsh penalties for drunk drivers who are caught by law enforcement. Fines can go as high as $1500 for a first offense. There is also a one year driver’s license suspension, a possibility of up to a year in jail, and substance abuse treatment. Drunk drivers who cause accidents can also be ordered to pay restitution to victims, although a civil lawsuit filed by Memphis DUI accident lawyers can still be necessary to collect sufficient damages.

Total drunk driving costs

Tennessee’s government has estimated that a first DUI conviction without an accident or property damage can cost an average driver up to $5000 when considering fines, court costs, legal fees, increased insurance rates, and other costs. If a lawsuit is filed against an intoxicated driver who caused a collision, they can face additional financial liabilities. This comes in the form of paying for the victim’s medical treatment, lost wages, repairs to their vehicle, and non-economic damages related to their physical pain and trauma. These kinds of lawsuits can easily cost thousands more dollars, especially if the person acquired extensive medical bills.

Local attorneys are available in Tennessee

USAttorneys.com is a directory of lawyers that is divided by practice area and state. People who need assistance finding a lawyer can call 800-672-3103 for help.