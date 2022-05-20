What is the Difference Between a DUI and a DWI in Texas?

When the blood alcohol concentration reaches 0.08%, it is considered driving while intoxicated. Fines can range up to $2,000.

In the State of Texas, DWI (driving while intoxicated) refers only to intoxication by alcohol. DUI (driving under the influence) refers to the offense of having both alcohol and drugs in an individual’s system. A DWI is more severe, as it often has to be accompanied by a test to prove, in no uncertain terms, that the driver was intoxicated. Depending on the circumstances, it can be either a misdemeanor or a felony. According to the statute, it is illegal for an intoxicated person to operate a motor vehicle in a public place.

A DUI can cause issues beyond the wheel that could have been prevented. These types of accidents are typically more dangerous than those with cars. Due to the clumsy nature of DUIs, these types of accidents can become worse than in regular conditions. DUIs typically cause more damage than sober driving and they usually cause additional damage upon impact.

It’s suggested to do the following:

Remain calm and get to a safe place.

Call 9/11.

Document the collision with your smartphone with photos, videos, audio recordings, and more.

If you are severely injured, seek medical care.

Go to the hospital if medical care is needed.

Contact your health insurance provider.

Contact your auto insurance provider.

Contact a Corpus Christi, TX DUI Attorney as soon as possible.

