DUI Talk: Do You Really Need a Defense Attorney? 

On average, about 1.5 million individuals are arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) each year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. If you find yourself on the wrong side of the law — or even when you don’t — it’s always smart to have legal plans in place to be safe. So for the sake of discussion, if you find yourself facing a DUI, do you actually need a defense attorney at your side?

Consider Costs

Several financial consequences follow a DUI arrest. The costs generally fall into three categories: criminal penalties, insurance fees, and attorney fees, according to Nick Wilder. In some instances, a DUI’s costs can range from $10,000 to $30,000. A good defense attorney can help you dismiss a DUI case in certain circumstances, like it being your first offense or there being a lack of documented evidence to support any legal proceedings against you. If your funds are low, you can always opt to go with a public defender. Having an attorney on your side during DUI proceedings may end up saving you more down the line.

Familiarity with The Law

Should you be arrested for driving under the influence, you will be undergoing the whole legal process that starts with getting booked, followed by appearing in court, paying fees, serving your sentence, and ending with you undergoing an alcohol evaluation. The process length may vary depending on what state your DUI occurs in. Certain states may have harsher laws and more bureaucratic hoops to jump through. Having an attorney can help you navigate this process as they have a strong understanding of local law. They will have a unique and informed perspective on how to approach your case. An attorney may request and obtain access to police reports, audio and video recordings, and lab results to help you get the most ideal outcome for your situation.

Penalties And Records

Your thoughts should also touch upon what happens after DUI proceedings. If charges are not dismissed, this will reflect in your criminal record, and you may have your license suspended. Having a DUI on your record can be damaging if you try to get a job in an industry that requires time behind a wheel of a vehicle. It may also have negative repercussions on custody hearings. A DUI attorney can come in handy when you’re aiming to get your license back or trying to get your record expunged. They can walk you through the process and help you get in touch with the programs and organizations that can help vouch for your character.

DUIs cause multiple fatalities each year, so it isn’t surprising to see that legal bodies are changing laws toward harsher punishments. So it would be in your best interest to be fully aware of what is at stake when facing a DUI charge, and how an attorney at your side may benefit or be a detriment to you. That way, whenever you’re behind the wheel of your vehicle, you’ll be prepared for any unfortunate eventualities you may come across.