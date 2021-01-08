What is the Main Cause of Erectile Dysfunction?

Certain minor changes in lifestyle could prove to be extremely helpful in relieving you from the symptoms of erectile failure issues.

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is an extremely common sexual condition among men from all over the world. This sexual ailment hinders the capability of males to achieve and keep their erections firm for a desirable period of time in order to achieve satisfactory sexual performance.

A brief overview of impotence

Occasionally, this medical condition is not at all uncommon. It is experienced by males at some point in time under the time of stress. However when penile erection failures start occurring frequently, then it can be a sign of some other health condition as well, which is required to be diagnosed. This ailment can also occur as a consequence of emotional or relationship issues in a couple and requires immediate attention from a professional.

Underlying Symptoms

Under the condition of erectile dysfunction, males find it quite difficult to get a longer and sustained erection which is sufficient enough for satisfactory intercourse. When difficulty in penile erections becomes routine, then it is undeniably a serious cause of concern and extremely bothersome. Under such a circumstance, it is important to discuss your condition with the primary healthcare provider.

Our happiness depends significantly on whether we are in a loving relationship and have a successful intimate relationship. If we lack such a relationship, we are willing to spend lots of your time, effort, and commitment to alter it. If we were to believe the statistics, dysfunction occurs once every five sensuality. This might mean that virtually every man has experienced this frustrating problem a minimum of once in his lifetime.

Causes

When penile erections occur, it may be the warning alarm from some other types of cardiovascular ailment which leads to blockages within the vascular system. Research studies have already depicted that males who have demonstrated the signs and symptoms of ED are at a much higher risk of cardiovascular ailment, such as cardiac attack, stroke, or some kind of circulatory ailment. Proper functioning of penile tissues can also be impacted when a person is having any of the issues mentioned below:

Abnormal blood flow

Nerve supply

Hormonal disturbances

The main causes of impotence are divided into two distinctive categories:

Physiological causes

It is extremely important to seek medical help whenever there is a persistent and prolonged issue with penile erections. It could also be the sign as well as symptoms of some other serious medical ailment. The difficulties may occur during any of the stages of penile erections.

Whatever the cause of this underlying sexual disorder, a proper and most accurate diagnosis is extremely important for determining the cause of this particular sexual malfunctioning and for permanently resolving all the sexual problems faced by men. In many cases of penile failures, the cause of this particular medical ailment is physiological. Some of the common physiological causes of this sexual ailment can be:

Cardiac disease

Clogging of blood vessels

An elevated level of Cholesterol

Hypertension

Diabetes

Obesity

Insomnia

Low level of testosterone

Kidney ailment

High intake of alcohol

Smoking

Drug use

Certain specific health disorders like Parkinson’s/ MS (Multiple Sclerosis)

Damage occurred to the pelvic region (can be either due to injury/ surgery)

This sexual ailment can occur due to any of the ailments listed above. For deciding upon the appropriate course of treatment for this particular disorder, proper diagnosis is required. Thus it is extremely important to work out in close association with your health care specialist for ascertaining the most accurate cause of this underlying condition for treating it properly.

Intake of some specific prescription medications

Quite a large number of prescribed drugs can also lead to the symptoms of erectile failures, like Cenforce 100 as its side effects. A list of medications that are found to be contributing to the ED symptoms include:

Medicines for controlling blood pressure

Anti-androgens- such drugs are utilized for treating prostate cancer

Antidepressants

Tranquilizers or some sort of prescribed sedatives

Medications utilized for suppressing appetite

Drugs for treating ulcers

Psychological causes

At times, men may experience erectile failure symptoms due to some sort of psychological concerns in case there is no such obvious physiological issue ascertained. The human brain is playing an extremely eminent role in triggering all those physical events that lead to penile erections. This is being initiated when a person is aroused and starts feeling sexually excited.

Some of the psychological causes of this sexual disorder include:

Depression

Anxiety

Depression

Fear of getting intimate

Guilt

Low self-esteem

Conflicting relationships due to lack of proper communication or some other concerns

Depression

This is the cause that has already been found to be closely associated with this particular medical condition. Men who are facing depression issues should be thoroughly examined and assessed for medical issues as well as psychological factors. Consuming certain types of antidepressants may also impact the capability of attaining normal erections.

Mental health issues

Another less common psychological factor that may serve as the causative agent of this sexual dysfunction can be illnesses related to mental health.

It is extremely crucial to take into consideration this thing that there could also be an overlapping of physical and psychological causes. For instance, any man can have obesity which is hindering the capability of smooth blood flow towards the penile reason and at the same time, he can have low self-esteem as well which is impacting the erectile functioning.

Treatment for erectile dysfunction relies upon its cause

The treatment therapies that are administered for curing impotence are effective in the majority of cases and this sexual ailment gets cured. Fildena 100 and Vidalista 20 are the best oral medication to treat ED. However, for devising the most appropriate course of treatment, the underlying cause is required to be diagnosed first.

What can be done during ED treatment?

Certain minor changes in lifestyle could prove to be extremely helpful in relieving you from the symptoms of erectile failure issues. Through the adoption of measures for achieving a healthy lifestyle, the symptoms of ED can be cured along with the administration of the right course of treatment depending upon the person’s individualized condition.