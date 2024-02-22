Duo Indicted for Spree of Eleven Armed Robberies in Two Weeks Across Indianapolis and Speedway

Allegedly, Allen disguised his appearance with a ski mask and attempted to cover his tattoos with make-up, entered the store, pointed a firearm at the cashier and demanded cash.

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Donta Allen, 46, and Lance McGee, 32, of Indianapolis, each with one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, 11 counts of interference with commerce by robbery, 11 counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count each of possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

According to the indictment, from March 25, 2022, through April 8, 2022, Allen and McGee worked together to rob at least eleven different stores in Indianapolis and Speedway, Indiana. Allegedly, Allen disguised his appearance with a ski mask and attempted to cover his tattoos with make-up, entered the store, pointed a firearm at the cashier and demanded cash. In each alleged robbery, McGee served as the getaway driver in a Chevy Malibu and received a portion of the proceeds.

The series of robberies took place on the following dates and locations:

At the time of the alleged offenses, both defendants allegedly had previous felony convictions, prohibiting them from ever legally possessing a firearm.

The FBI, IMPD, and Speedway Police Department investigated this case. If convicted, each defendant could face up to life in federal prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Pamela S. Domash, who is prosecuting this case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.