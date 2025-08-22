Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison for Armed Robbery of Speedway CVS

Armed with guns, the pair entered the store and passed a note to an employee that read, “Open the register and nobody has to get hurt.”

INDIANAPOLIS – Two Indianapolis men have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in the armed robbery of a Speedway CVS in April 2024.

John Rice, 45, has been sentenced to six years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and possessing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Robert Larue, 29, has been sentenced to eight years and one month in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to interference with commerce by robbery, possessing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on April 13, 2024, Larue and Rice robbed a CVS pharmacy located on Cunningham Road in Speedway, Indiana. Armed with guns, the pair entered the store and passed a note to an employee that read, “Open the register and nobody has to get hurt.” They fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet Captiva, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash that, unbeknownst to them, included a GPS tracker.

The Speedway Police Department was alerted immediately and, within thirty minutes, located the suspects driving the Captiva. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the pair fled and eventually abandoned the vehicle to run on foot. After a short pursuit, officers arrested both Larue and Rice. During a search, officers located a black Ruger semiautomatic pistol in Larue’s pants pocket and a teal Taurus semiautomatic pistol in a small backpack belonging to Rice. Officers also recovered $1,576 in cash and the GPS tracker.

Larue has multiple prior felony convictions, including armed robbery in 2011, armed robbery in 2006, and auto theft in 2000. These prior felony convictions prohibit him from ever legally possessing a firearm again.

“These armed criminals terrorized employees, putting innocent lives at risk for quick cash,” said Tom Wheeler, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Thanks to the quick action of Speedway Police and our federal partners, they were caught within minutes and will now spend years in prison. We will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure that those who use guns to commit violent crimes and intimidate the public are swiftly brought to justice.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Speedway Police Department investigated this case. The sentences were imposed by U.S. District Judge James P. Hanlon.

U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Barloh, who prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.