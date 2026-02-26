EEOC Suit Challenges Shipyard Firing Over Addiction Meds

Federal lawsuit questions job termination tied to addiction recovery medication use.

A federal lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) centers on whether a Mississippi shipyard violated disability law after dismissing a worker who disclosed treatment for opioid addiction. The firing case raises questions about how employers handle recovery, prescribed medications, and safety concerns in physically demanding jobs.

The EEOC suit involves a former pipe fitter at a Pascagoula shipyard who had recently entered recovery. After starting work in early 2024, the employee informed her employer that she was taking a legally prescribed synthetic opioid used to manage cravings and prevent withdrawal symptoms. According to the federal complaint, she performed her job without incident and did not experience safety or performance problems related to the medication. Despite this, the lawsuit alleges that the shipyard removed her from the workplace and later proceeded with her firing once her prescription became known.

The EEOC argues that the termination violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, which protects workers with disabilities, including those in recovery from substance use disorders. The agency contends that the employee’s medical treatment allowed her to function normally and safely, and that removing her from her position was not based on actual job performance. The lawsuit states that the medication helped prevent symptoms such as fatigue, nausea, chills, body aches, and cravings, all of which could interfere with daily functioning if left untreated.

The shipyard disputes the allegations and denies discrimination. In its response, the company says that pipe fitting involves safety-sensitive work, including operating heavy tools and equipment. The company argues that synthetic opioids may cause side effects such as dizziness, drowsiness, confusion, or slowed reaction time, which could increase the risk of injury. Based on those concerns, the shipyard maintains that it acted to protect workplace safety. The company also claims it offered to support the employee financially if she chose to stop taking the medication and enter a treatment program.

The EEOC counters that the law requires employers to assess employees individually rather than relying on assumptions about medications. According to the lawsuit, there was no evidence that the employee was impaired on the job or posed a safety risk. Federal health agencies recognize medications such as buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone as standard treatments for opioid addiction, and these drugs are commonly prescribed for long-term use. These medications are designed to stabilize brain chemistry and reduce cravings, helping people maintain recovery and employment.

The firing case stands out because the EEOC rarely files lawsuits on behalf of individual workers. The agency typically investigates complaints and may allow individuals to pursue claims on their own, but it selects only certain cases for direct litigation. The EEOC has stated that decisions to bring lawsuits depend on factors such as the seriousness of the alleged violation and the broader effect a case may have on workplace practices nationwide.

In this case, the agency is seeking several forms of relief. It asks the court to order the shipyard to stop discriminatory practices and adopt policies that comply with disability law. The EEOC is also requesting compensation for lost wages and other expenses, including costs related to medical care and job searches. In addition, the lawsuit seeks damages for emotional distress and humiliation tied to the job loss, along with punitive damages based on what the agency describes as reckless conduct.

The shipyard maintains that it has procedures in place to address discrimination complaints and denies that the firing was improper. The legal dispute now moves forward in federal court, where judges will weigh employer safety obligations against protections for workers in recovery. The outcome could influence how companies across safety-sensitive industries respond when employees disclose addiction treatment while performing physically demanding jobs.

