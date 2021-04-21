Eerie County Judge Approves $10m Settlement for Estate of Amanda Grazioli

A judge has approved a $10 million settlement for the estate of Amanda Grazioli, who was shot to death by her husband in 2018.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette recounts how on March 8, 2018, John Grazioli shot his wife in the head while she was in bed.

The one-time financial manager then penned what appeared to be a suicide note, writing, “I killed Amanda Schmitt Grazioli. I killed myself. I am profoundly sorry.”

But instead of killing himself, Grazioli went to a restaurant, where he ordered a sandwich and beer. Shortly afterward, he went to Mass and confessed to a Catholic priest.

Grazioli was arrested shortly afterward and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Earlier this week, a Pennsylvania judge approved a $10 million settlement for the estate of Amanda Grazioli, who had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against John.

The settlement, notes the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, is one of the largest-ever lawsuits settled in Eerie County, Pennsylvania.

“This ends one of the chapters in this saga,” attorney Adam Barrist said of the settlement. “The landmark result was worth the wait.”

Barrist said the case and settlement should serve as a warning to people who have no concern for others but still care about their money.

“John Grazioli didn’t have much trepidation firing the bullet that killed his wife,” Barrist said. “He even went to a bar afterward and calmly enjoyed his lunch and beer before confessing to a priest.

“However,” Barrist added, “it too him over three years and being on the precipice of the civil trial to authorize this settlement.”

GoErie.com reports that is unclear how much—if any—of the settlement money may be recovered from John Grazioli.

While Grazioli owned his own financial firm and publicly boasted about overseeing more than $1.4 billion in investments and assets, a later police investigation showed that John was, in fact, struggling for money.

Nevertheless, Barrist believes that Grazioli likely has money tucked away somewhere—and he is confident that he will be able to find it.

“I am confident that I will recover every single penny of the judgment,” Barrist said. “I believe he has money stashed all over the country and all over the world.”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette observes that the highly-publicized case was and remains a mystery in several respects. Grazioli lacked any apparent motive to kill his wife and claimed in trial that the shooting had somehow been accidental.

