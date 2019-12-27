Eggs Recalled from Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Costco, and More Amid Listeria Outbreak

Eggs sold at Costco, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, and other stores were recently recalled amid a massive listeria outbreak.

A variety of products were recently recalled from Fresh Thyme, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, and Costco after it was discovered that hard-boiled eggs from Almark Foods in Georgia were linked to a listeria outbreak that has already sickened seven people throughout five states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the outbreak has been linked to “bulk, fresh hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods which have been sold to companies nationwide.” The contamination was discovered in environmental samples collected at the Almark processing facility during an FDA inspection.

So far more than 30 brands have recalled the potentially contaminated products, including Simple Truth Organics and Eggland’s Best. The Trader Joe’s products affected by the recall include its “Egg Salad 6 ounce cups and Old Fashioned Potato Salad.”

When commenting on the recall, Almark Foods said:

“Out of an abundance of caution, Almark is voluntarily expanding its recall to include all product packaged for the retail market manufactured at its Gainesville plant that remains within shelf life.”

Listeria is a serious infection that may cause serious, sometimes fatal infections in the elderly, children, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune systems. The FDA said:

“Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

Additional information about the recall can be found here.

Sources:

Eggs, egg products from Trader Joe’s, Kroger, Walmart recalled due to listeria concerns

Massive Egg Recall Spreads To Michigan Amid Listeria Outbreak