Elevated Arsenic Content Prompts Recall of Certain Rice Cereal Products for Babies

A certain brand of baby rice cereal was recently recalled from Walmart stores over elevated arsenic levels.

Parents, this recall alert is for you. Earlier this week, Maple Island Inc. issued a recall for three lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal that are sold exclusively in Walmart stores. Why? Well, according to the company, the recalled products might contain “inorganic arsenic levels that exceed guidance for the naturally occurring substance.”

The recall was issued after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted routine testing. Unfortunately, the rice cereal is distributed to Walmart stores across the country. For now, Walmart is working on removing the recalled products from store shelves and “placed a register block on the product in its stores and online to prevent further distribution.” The lots impacted by the recall include the following:

Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 and a “best if used by” date of June 24, 2022.

Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 and a “best if used by” date of June 25, 2022.

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 and a “best if used by” date of Nov. 30, 2022.

Fortunately, there have been no illnesses linked to the recall. Consumers who have the products in their homes should either toss them in the trash or return them for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Maple Island at 1-800-369-1022 or via email at info@maple-island.com.

