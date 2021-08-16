Eleven McKeen & Associates Attorneys Named Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers, an attorney rating service that bases its selection of outstanding attorneys on independent research and peer nominations and evaluations, named 11 McKeen & Associates attorneys to its 2021 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists for the State of Michigan.

Brian McKeen was named a Top 10 Super Lawyer, Medical Malpractice, plaintiff. Jody Aarons was named a Top 100 and Top 50 Women Super Lawyer, Medical Malpractice, plaintiff. Richard Counsman, Terry Dawes, as well as Andrew Kay (Moving up from Rising Star this year), were named Super Lawyers, Medical Malpractice, plaintiff. David Tirella was named Super Lawyer, general practice, plaintiff.

This year’s McKeen Rising Stars were Steven Hurbis, Kenneth Lee, John Malone and Erik Proulx, all for Medical Malpractice, plaintiff.

“All of our attorneys are greatly dedicated to the pursuit of civil justice for our clients,” said Brian McKeen, founder and managing partner of McKeen & Associates. “I’m proud that members of our team have been recognized by this prestigious organization.”

McKeen & Associates, P.C. is a leader in representing individuals injured by the negligence of others particularly in or by hospitals and physicians. In addition, McKeen & Associates, P.C. has successfully represented clients injured in a variety of other circumstances. Based in Detroit, McKeen & Associates represents clients in both federal and state courts brought throughout Michigan and the United States. For more information, visit www.mckeenassociates.com.