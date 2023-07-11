Embrace the Adventure: Demystifying the Visa on Arrival Process in Thailand

Embark on an exciting journey with visa on arrival.

Are you a seasoned traveler, or is this your first traveling experience? Ready for an experience full of wonder and exhilarating adventure? Look no further! Thailand, with its rich culture, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant cities, offers an unforgettable experience.

And the best part? You can conveniently get a visa on arrival or VOA, making your travel dreams come true. In this in-depth guide, we will explore everything you need to know about obtaining an on-arrival visa for Indians in Thailand, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free journey.

What is a Thai Visa On Arrival?

If you are planning a trip to Thailand, then this is a convenient way to get a visa. It means you don’t have to apply for a visa before your travels. You simply get your visa when you arrive at the immigration counter.

If you want to know more about getting your visa on arrival, Atlys provides a step-by-step guide, and if you want to ensure you have a visa before you get to Thailand, you can apply for an e-visa on Atlys.

Am I Eligible For an On Arrival Visa For Indians In Thailand?

Wondering if you qualify to get a visa when you arrive in Thailand? The good news is that, as an Indian citizen, you are eligible for this convenient option. However, there are a few important requirements to keep in mind.

Firstly, your passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry into Thailand. Then, you must provide proof of your return ticket, have enough funds for the time of your stay, proof of accommodation, and enough Thai cash to pay the visa fee.

Steps For When You Want To Obtain Your Visa In Thailand

Getting your visa on arrival for Indians is a simple process. You will simply gather all the necessary documents. From there, you will travel to Thailand, where at the airport you will submit all your documents, then they will verify them and ask a few questions.

Once your visa is approved, you are ready to explore Thailand. We’ll take a deeper look at the required documents and application process in detail in this section.

Required Documents For VOA Application

To ensure a smooth process at the immigration desk, it’s important to have all the necessary documents in order. Here is a checklist of the required documents you should prepare:

Valid passport with a minimum validity of six months from the date of entry.

Two recent passport-sized photographs.

Proof of onward flights or return tickets.

A completed visa application form.

Proof of accommodation.

Sufficient funds to cover your stay in Thailand (at least 10,000 Thai Baht, around INR 24 000 per person, or 20,000 Thai Baht, around INR 47 000 per family).

Arrival and Visa Processing at Airports in Thailand

Upon your arrival at one of Thailand’s international airports, you will follow these simple steps to get your visa in Thailand.

Locate the visa on arrival counters at the immigration area.

Fill out the visa application form with accurate information.

Then submit the application form along with the required documents as listed above.

Wait for your application to be processed.

Once approved, you will receive your visa and your passport will be stamped.

Essential Tips When Applying For Your Thai VOA

Here are a few tips for an on-arrival visa for Indians in Thailand, this makes the process a little easier, to ensure a comfortable and hassle-free experience.

Prepare your documents in advance: Have all the required documents, including your passport, photographs, and proof of onward travel, organized and readily accessible.

Have enough funds: Ensure you have enough cash in Thai Baht to meet the financial requirements during your stay.

Dress appropriately: Present yourself neatly and dress appropriately and make sure your shoes are comfortable as you will be in a queue for some time.

Stay updated with the latest information: Check for any changes or updates regarding visa regulations and requirements before your departure.

Avoid These Common Mistakes To Avoid A Smooth Process

When getting a Thailand visa on arrival, it’s crucial to avoid common mistakes that could potentially disrupt your travel plans. Here are some mistakes to avoid.

Insufficient passport validity: Ensure your passport has a minimum validity of six months from the date of entry into Thailand.

Lack of proof of onward travel: Make sure the return tickets or tickets for further travel are valid and confirm your intention to leave Thailand within the 15-day stay period.

Inadequate funds: Make sure you have sufficient funds in Thai Baht to cover your expenses during your stay in Thailand. (at least 10,000 Thai Baht, around INR 24 000 per person, or 20,000 Thai Baht around INR 43 000 per family).

Incomplete application form: When you fill out the visa application form, make sure it is accurate and complete, providing all the required information.

Failure to comply with immigration regulations: You want to familiarize yourself with Thai immigration regulations and adhere to them to avoid any complications during the process.

Ideal Times to Explore the Beauty of Thailand

Thailand’s climate varies from place to place, so choosing the right time to come can improve your overall experience. What you like and the activities you want to do will determine the best time to visit Thailand.

The months of November to February provide warm weather, making them ideal for outdoor activities and tourism. However, the off-seasons of March through May and September through October are fantastic choices if you want to avoid crowds and take advantage of reduced pricing.

Like always, the weather is unpredictable, so make sure to do some weather research before your trip to Thailand.

Begin Your Exciting Thailand Adventure

Now you can start planning for your exciting trip to Thailand, which is now made easier with Thailand visa-on-arrival for Indians! Thailand provides a wide variety of experiences that will excite you, from the energetic streets of Bangkok to the peaceful beaches of Krabi.

You can easily get your Thailand visa on arrival for Indians and enjoy this country’s pleasures by following the easy steps in this article and making sure you have the required documentation. But if you are someone who does not like to sort out their visa at the last minute, you can apply for an e-visa on Atlys to ensure your visa is approved well in advance!

FAQs

Are there any alternative visa options for Indian nationals traveling to Thailand apart from the visa on arrival?

Yes, there are alternative visas, like e-visas or tourist visas. For a fast and stress-free visa application, you can apply on Atlys.

Can I use a visa on arrival for multiple entries into Thailand?

Getting a visa upon arrival serves as a single-entry visa, so you will not be able to enter multiple times.

Are there any additional charges when getting a visa upon arrival?

The Thailand entry visa fee is 2000 TBH (about INR 4700), which you will have to pay in Thai Baht cash.

Can I engage in employment or business activities in Thailand with a visa upon arrival?

The visa you get on arrival is only for tourism purposes. You are not allowed to conduct any business or professional activities with this visa.

Can I be denied entry into Thailand when I get my visa upon arrival?

The immigration office does have the right to deny entry into Thailand. But this is only when they suspect something is wrong, if you lie in the questions or if you don’t have the required documents.