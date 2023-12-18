Emergency Room Errors: Discussing Some Common ER Errors That Occur

Despite the challenges faced by emergency physicians, addressing and minimizing these errors is crucial to ensuring the safety and well-being of patients in critical situations.

The United States has some of the best emergency physicians, but sometimes, even the most skilled EP can make devastating mistakes during an ER case. Emergency room errors are considered catastrophic because of the severity of the situation and how it can lead to death in the worst-case scenarios.

A patient’s condition has to be severely critical for them to be referred to an emergency room, so there is no question of making a mistake in the ER, as one mistake can change the patient’s life. If your loved one has been subjected to an emergency room error case, you can speak to a Georgia Medical malpractice lawyer to learn how to file a lawsuit.

Common types of emergency room errors

An emergency department is an immensely challenging environment with tremendous pressure on the emergency physicians. EPs are most often forced to work with speed while also making sure to avoid making any mistakes. However, everyone is human, and in an environment like that, making a mistake is plausible regardless of how skilled they are at their job.

These are some of the most common ER errors that can be cases of medical malpractice upon thorough investigation:

Misdiagnosis

According to statistics, there are almost 130 million ED visits every year in the United States, of which about 5.7% of visits are misdiagnosed. Which roughly translates to about 7.4 million people getting incorrect diagnoses of their conditions. These stats make misdiagnosis one of the most common types of medical malpractice.

Delayed Treatment

Emergency means immediate attention for a reason. Delaying an emergency case can have catastrophic consequences for the patient, like life-changing injuries or even death. But, sometimes, it is inevitable as the ED is a bustling area in any hospital. Sometimes, there is no vacancy or no EP available to treat or check an emergency case, and this can lead to a delay in treatment. But, if you can prove your case occurred because of the intentional negligence of the doctors, you can sue them and receive monetary compensation for your loss and suffering.

Medication Errors

Doctor’s handwriting is notorious for being incomprehensible. They are like that because of the busy nature of their job, but sometimes, this can prove to be catastrophic for patients. In some cases, amid the ED chaos, some doctors can fail to communicate appropriately with patients or write medicines in an illegible manner, which can cause injury or harm to the patients. In these cases, the doctor fails to meet the standard of care they owe to their patients.

The urgency and complexity of emergency room cases in the United States underscore the potential for critical errors, even among highly skilled emergency physicians. Seeking legal counsel, particularly from a medical malpractice lawyer, is advisable for individuals affected by emergency room errors, providing a potential avenue for justice and compensation. Despite the challenges faced by emergency physicians, addressing and minimizing these errors is crucial to ensuring the safety and well-being of patients in critical situations.