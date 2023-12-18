Stainless Steel Bottles, Cups Expose Children to Lead

Infant stainless steel bottles and cups are recalled due to safety concerns.

In response to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s recall, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has issued a warning concerning several children’s stainless steel bottles and cups that pose a potential risk of lead exposure.

The recall affects PandaEar, LAOION, and Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Bottles and Cups, as their lead levels surpass the federal content ban, making them potentially harmful if ingested, especially for young children, according to Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen.

The recalled products include:

PandaEar eight-ounce Stainless Steel Toddler Cups,

LAOION eight-ounce Children’s Cups,

Green Sprouts six-ounce and

Eight-ounce Stainless Steel Straw Bottles,

Sippy Cups, and

Sip & Straw Cups

Notably, the PandaEar eight-ounce stainless steel toddler cup and the LAOION eight-ounce Children’s Cup lid may break during use, exposing children to sharp edges and small parts, posing a cut and choking hazard, as highlighted by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The distribution channels for these products vary. PandaEar cups were available online on Amazon from May 2023 through August 2023, while LAOION cups were sold online on Amazon from March 2023 through May 2023. The Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups, and Sip & Straw Cups were distributed through Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores nationwide, and also online on Amazon, Buy Buy Baby, and Bed Bath and Beyond from January 2020 through September 2022.

Parents and caregivers are urged to take immediate action if their children may have used the recalled cups or bottles. The Pennsylvania Department of Health advises contacting their child’s healthcare provider for a blood lead test to ensure early detection and necessary intervention.

Stainless steel itself does not contain lead and is generally considered a safe material for food and beverage containers. However, the concern arises when certain components or coatings used in the manufacturing process of stainless-steel products may contain lead. For example:

Soldering or Welding Materials: If lead-based solder or welding materials are used in the construction or assembly of stainless-steel products, there is a risk of lead contamination. Solder containing lead was more common in the past, and older products or those manufactured in regions with less stringent regulations might pose a higher risk. Coatings or Paints: Some stainless-steel products may have coatings or paints applied to enhance their appearance or provide additional features. If these coatings contain lead-based compounds, there is a risk of lead leaching into the contents of the container, especially when they come into contact with acidic or high-temperature substances. Contaminated Water or Food: In some cases, lead poisoning attributed to stainless steel products may be a result of the food or liquid that comes into contact with the container. If the food or beverage itself is contaminated with lead, it can react with the stainless steel, leading to the transfer of lead into the contents.

To mitigate the risk of lead exposure from stainless steel products, consumers should:

Choose Reputable Brands: Purchase stainless steel products from reputable brands and manufacturers that adhere to safety standards and regulations.

Purchase stainless steel products from reputable brands and manufacturers that adhere to safety standards and regulations. Check for Certifications: Look for certifications or labels indicating that the product is free from harmful substances, including lead.

Look for certifications or labels indicating that the product is free from harmful substances, including lead. Avoid Damaged or Worn Products: Discard stainless steel products that show signs of damage, rust, or wear, as this can increase the likelihood of lead leaching.

Discard stainless steel products that show signs of damage, rust, or wear, as this can increase the likelihood of lead leaching. Use Products as Intended: Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for use and care of stainless-steel products to minimize the risk of damage or deterioration.

It’s important to note that regulatory standards and manufacturing practices can vary across regions and countries, so staying informed about product recalls and adhering to safety guidelines is crucial for ensuring the safety of stainless-steel products, particularly those intended for use by children

This recall serves as a stark reminder of the importance of routine lead exposure screening for all children. Such precautionary measures become essential, especially in light of instances like these, where seemingly innocuous products can pose unforeseen risks to children’s health and safety. The recall underscores the significance of swift and transparent communication to ensure that potential harm is mitigated effectively. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to stay informed about product recalls and promptly address any concerns related to the products their children use, as early detection remains pivotal in safeguarding the well-being of the younger population.

