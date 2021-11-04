Employees Have Rights Against Workplace Harassment and Termination in Albany, New York

Sexual harassment claims are only valid if the sexual behavior exhibited is unwelcome, and it can affect both men and women in the workplace, without relevance to positions held at a place of employment.

Private businesses and employers usually have standard operating procedures and human resource policies that provide an explanation of grounds for termination related to workplace harassment of their employees and other work-related professional associates. Apart from business agreements between employers and employees, State and Federal law offer their own protections against this unwanted behavior, and provide for private employers to act against it. New York employment law attorneys can work with corporations and human resource departments to reduce workplace harassment complaints Albany. Contact The Towne Law Firm for a potential legal action against harassing employers.

Law

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applies to employers with 15 or more employees, including state and local governments. It also applies to employment agencies, labor organizations, and the federal government. If there is some reason that a victim is not protected under Title VII language, a civil rights, personal injury, or employment law attorney in Albany may be able to offer another means toward compensation when sexual harassment causes harm and damage to an employee.

Identify workplace and sexual harassment

Harassment is unwelcome conduct that is based on race, color, religion, sex (including sexual orientation, gender identity, or pregnancy), national origin, older age, disability, or genetic information and medical history. Talk to an employment law attorney if harassment includes offensive conduct as a condition of continued employment, or conduct is so severe or pervasive enough that it creates a work environment that a reasonable person would consider intimidating, hostile, or abusive. An employment law attorney in Albany may be able to help.

Workplace harassment includes unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature constitutes sexual harassment, when this conduct explicitly or implicitly affects an individual’s employment, unreasonably interferes with an individual’s work performance, or creates an intimidating, hostile, or offensive work environment. Sexual harassment is situational and can occur in many work associated encounters.

Address and report

Victims should directly inform the harasser that their conduct is unwelcome and insist that it stops. Employer policies should be referenced and a victim should use any employer complaint mechanism, or grievance system available. The more information contained in the complaint including proof of the allegations where possible will give strength to claims taken to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). When investigating allegations of sexual harassment, EEOC looks at the circumstances, such as the nature of the sexual advances, and the context in which the alleged incidents occurred. A positive settlement award may be the result of a strong case presented by experienced legal counsel.

Employer actions

All employees should be made aware of employer’s policy on sexual harassment from the first day of employment. Make sure the organization has an objective party that can accept a sexual harassment complaint in the event a person cannot go to their immediate supervisor. Investigate the complaint. Talk with employee who has made the complaint and advise that they should follow up if there is any form of retaliation. Assure the accused that an unbiased examination of the facts will occur. Interview witnesses to the harassment action. Interview the accused harasser. Consult with human resources and legal counsel. Reprimand or terminate the employee with notice in their employee file.

Speak with a lawyer

