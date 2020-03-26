Enoki Mushroom Recall Expanded Amid Growing Listeria Outbreak

Guan’s Mushroom Co. recently announced a recall of enoki mushrooms from Korea that tested positive for Listeria.

Remember that recall for enoki mushrooms earlier this month? Well, the recall has just been expanded. According to Guan’s Mushroom Co. of Commerce, CA, the company is recalling enoki mushrooms imported from Korea after they tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The recall, which was posted by the FDA earlier this week, includes “all cases of its 200-gram/7.05-ounce packages of enoki mushrooms.”

Unfortunately, the affected mushrooms have already been sent to wholesalers and distributors throughout California, New York, and Pennsylvania via produce distributors or wholesalers. It is not yet known if the “distributors and wholesalers sold the product to other customers.”

Unsure of the enoki mushrooms in your refrigerator are included in the recall? Just take a peek at the label. According to the notice, the recall only includes “200-gram/7.05-ounce clear plastic packages with the description ‘Enoki Mushroom’ in English, Korean and French, and Guan’s logo in the front.” The UPC code, printed on the back of the package, should be 859267007013 and the package code is 14-11.

Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported from consuming the affected Guan mushrooms. However, four people have died and 36 others have fallen ill in 17 states from enoki mushrooms purchased from other companies, specifically Sun Hung Foods, Inc. For now, consumers are being urged to return the mushrooms for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Guan’s Mushroom Co. at 323-223-1188.

Listeria can cause a serious and potentially fatal infection and is especially dangerous for young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and anyone with a compromised immune system. With the latest outbreak linked to the mushrooms, six pregnant women have already fallen ill, and two of them suffered miscarriages. Symptoms of listeria illness include fever, headaches, muscle stiffness, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Typically symptoms begin to appear between one and four weeks after consuming contaminated food.

