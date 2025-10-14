A completed EPA study on PFNA health risks remains unpublished, drawing alarm.

PA scientists completed a review of PFNA this spring, but the final report has not been released. Staff found that PFNA can harm development, damage the liver, and affect male reproductive organs. The review also calculated a safe exposure level that could guide cleanups and drinking water rules, yet the document remains unpublished.

Insiders say the assessment was ready in mid-April and only needed routine steps before posting. Two agency scientists confirmed the report was complete. Normally, these steps take weeks. The delay has left health officials, environmental groups, and residents asking why the findings are not available.

PFNA is a member of a group of chemicals called PFAS, often labeled forever chemicals because they do not break down. The compound shows up in water, soil, food, dust, and human blood. Studies link PFNA to lower birth weight and, in animal tests, to liver and reproductive harm. EPA’s IRIS program spent years reviewing that research to produce the assessment.

Advocates worry the report was shelved for political reasons. The agency said it plans to revisit stricter limits set under the prior administration. Critics say a report showing harm would make it harder to relax rules. The Union of Concerned Scientists said withholding the assessment denies states the science they need to protect public health.

Industry groups contested parts of the draft, especially conclusions about birth weight and liver effects. Companies that used PFNA negotiated settlements covering cleanup costs at contaminated sites. One company agreed to pay nearly $400 million and handle a cleanup, without admitting fault.

IRIS was created to offer independent, science-based reviews for public health decisions. The program has faced pressure because its findings can trigger costly cleanups and rules. Under the current administration, the Office of Research and Development lost staff, and many scientists left or were reassigned. Observers say IRIS’s ability to produce timely reviews has been weakened.

Residents in several states want the report released so communities can learn whether their water is safe. In towns where PFNA was detected years ago, people still worry about lasting health effects. Environmental groups called the delay suppression of science and demanded immediate publication.

The EPA says assessments go up when finalized and that it remains committed to addressing forever chemicals. The agency did not provide a timeline for the PFNA review. Lawmakers have introduced bills to limit use of IRIS assessments, while others press for more transparency. The fate of the PFNA report raises a wider question: will science guide policy or be pushed aside by politics and industry pressure?

For local officials and residents, the missing report is not just a paper. It could shape cleanup plans, funding, and rules that affect millions who rely on public water. Advocates urge swift action: publish the report, share the data, and let communities and regulators use the findings to protect public health. And fund cleanups where needed now. nationwide immediately.

