Epson Power Adapters Recalled Amid Burn and Fire Hazard Concerns

Certain Epson power adapters were recently recalled because they may overheat and cause burn or fire hazards.

Believe it or not, even with the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the country, recalls are still being issued for certain products. One such recall was recently issued for about 339,000 Epson power adapters that were sold throughout the U.S. and Canada. According to the notice, which was issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the affected power adapters “can overheat, melt, and even catch fire,” all of which pose burn and fire hazards.

At the moment, Epson has received 15 reports of the adapters overheating and causing property damage. Fortunately, no one was injured in any of the reports. The specific adapters affected by the recall include adapters “sold with Epson’s V-series scanners, V30/V33/V37/V300/V330/V370.” They were sold between January 2010 and December 2015 at retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Office Depot, Staples and other places, according to the notice.

For now, Epson is offering customers replacement adapters. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact the company at 888-367-2656 or visit the company website.

