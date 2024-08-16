Ergodyne’s Head Protection Expansion Goes Beyond Hard Hat Zones

Worker-generated impacts occur when a worker accidentally hits their head against a stationary object, such as low-hanging pipes or equipment.

St. Paul, Minn. – The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that head injuries result in thousands of lost workdays each year. However, the solution isn’t as simple as always wearing a hard hat.

The latest expansion of head protection options from safety work gear manufacturer Ergodyne looks to protect workers not only in traditional hard hat zones, but also those in industries like manufacturing, warehousing and transportation, where crews often find themselves maneuvering in tight spaces without head protection.

“Transportation and warehousing make up about 9% of head injuries resulting in at least one day off of work,” says Justin Schuetz, Product Manager, Ergodyne. Schuetz leads the development and testing of the company’s head protection solutions. “Those folks are likely not wearing hard hats… nor would hard hats always be appropriate for them, really.”

Head injuries in the workplace are often categorized into two main types: worker-generated impacts and object-generated impacts.

Worker-Generated Impacts: These occur when a worker accidentally hits their head against a stationary object, such as low-hanging pipes or equipment. For these types of injuries, Ergodyne’s new 8951 (Vented) and 8952 (Non-Vented) Hard Shell Bump Caps provide lightweight, comfortable protection from bumps, cuts and scrapes. Available in five colors, these caps are ideal for environments such as food processing facilities due to their easy-clean hard-shell design.

“Bump caps are less obtrusive, offering lightweight protection in environments where hard hats can be cumbersome,” says Schuetz.

Object-Generated Impacts: These injuries occur when objects fall or are dropped onto a worker’s head. Ergodyne’s recent expansion of its Type 2 Safety Helmets are specifically designed to provide robust protection against such hazards, including side impacts where traditional Type 1 hard hats fall short. Ergodyne’s recent introduction of new color options for its Type 2 Safety Helmets also aids in better visibility and role identification on job sites.

For those working in hard hat zones, visibility is often key. Ergodyne’s new 8961 Reflective Hard Hat + Safety Helmet Sticker Kits, available in six color options, allow workers to customize their gear for better visibility and role identification.

“We’re excited to bring these new products to market,” added Schuetz. “By offering a wider range of options, we’re helping to ensure that workers are not only protected but also comfortable and visible in their roles.”

More information on Ergodyne’s new head protection solutions can be found on Ergodyne.com.

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW’D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com