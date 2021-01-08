Essaar Inc., FDA Recall Certain Lots of Rubbing Alcohol Over Methanol Contamination

Essaar Inc. and the FDA recently announced a recall for certain lots of Soho Fresh rubbing alcohol.

Do you remember all those hand sanitizer recalls we had earlier this year for containing elevated levels of methanol? Well, now the same issue has caused the FDA to issue a recall for certain containers of rubbing alcohol. According to the federal agency, “Soho Fresh 70% rubbing alcohol sold in 33.81-ounce clear plastic bottles,” manufactured and distributed by Essaar Inc., are affected by the recall. The product was shipped to retailers across the country.

For now, the recall includes bottles with lot number 200528303 and UPC 7502268987367. If you have the affected product, you should stop using it immediately and discard it or return it for a refund. If you have questions or concerns, you can contact Essaar Inc. via email at essaarinc@yahoo.com or by calling 201-647-7606.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of consumers experiencing adverse reactions. However, the FDA is continuing to sound the alarm over the dangers of elevated methanol levels in products like the recalled rubbing alcohol. In a statement the agency said:

“Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death.”

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the FDA has issued recalls for a host of different hand sanitizer products due to methanol contamination. The full list can be found here.

