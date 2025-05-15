Event Advisory: Four months into the Trump Administration: How Have US Political Institutions Responded? 

Panelists will examine both Congress and the courts’ responses to President Trump’s exercise of power, including the Senate’s handling of presidential appointments.

What: Join the Katzmann Initiative at Brookings for a webinar to discuss contemporary challenges to the balance of power in the U.S. constitutional system. Panelists will examine both Congress and the courts’ responses to President Trump’s exercise of power, including the Senate’s handling of presidential appointments.

Featuring:

Sarah Binder, Senior Fellow, Governance Studies, Brookings Institution

Senior Fellow, Governance Studies, Brookings Institution Quinta Jurecic , Fellow, Governance Studies, Brookings Institution; Senior Editor, Lawfare

, Fellow, Governance Studies, Brookings Institution; Senior Editor, Lawfare Molly Reynolds , Senior Fellow, Governance Studies, Brookings Institution

, Senior Fellow, Governance Studies, Brookings Institution Kathryn Dunn Tenpas , Visiting Fellow, Governance Studies, Brookings Institution

, Visiting Fellow, Governance Studies, Brookings Institution Darrell West, Senior Fellow, Governance Studies, Brookings Institution

When: Wednesday May 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Streaming online

Viewers can submit questions in advance via e-mail to events@brookings.edu.

