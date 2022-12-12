Everything You Need to Know About Bus Accident Claims: A Guide

While you’re at it, you could also complain to your city’s bus system regarding any neglect or irregularities from the bus driver or company.

Dealing with claims or lawsuits is no fun, especially if you were the victim of a bus accident. Many parties and factors could be involved, so you might need to learn how to do everything correctly. But don’t worry! You’re not alone; you can always seek legal help from your local attorneys to ensure you get fair compensation for your injuries.

If you or a loved one was injured in a bus crash, you could file a bus accident claim with the help of a qualified attorney, regardless of your injuries. This article will guide learning more about how to file a claim and what you need to know in advance.

Statute of Limits

Although you can file a bus accident claim, you must do it within a limited time. Different states have different time limits, but the usual period is within 2 to 3 years. However, if you consult with experienced lawyers, they’ll inform you about your state’s statute, but for the sake of your injuries, you should start on it immediately.

That said, you’ll need help from a local attorney who knows your state’s laws and regulations better. For example, if you’re from El Paso, Texas, you should reach out to El Paso Bus Accident Lawyers, who will ensure you file everything within two years of a bus crash.

How to File a Bus Accident Claim after a Crash

Filing a bus accident lawsuit requires time and commitment, but if you’re working with an attorney, you’re off to a good start. Still, the requirements for filing a claim after a crash depends on the type of claim you’re making.

Here are more details on claims after a bus accident:

Notice for personal claims against the state: When injured in an accident with a bus owned by Texas, you have 180 days to write a notice of claim. Otherwise, you can’t pursue a lawsuit.

When injured in an accident with a bus owned by Texas, you have 180 days to write a notice of claim. Otherwise, you can’t pursue a lawsuit. Statute of limitations for third-party claims: When you want to make a third-party bus accident claim, you need to follow a statute of limitations. In Texas, the statute of limitations for filing a third-party bus accident claim is two years.

When you want to make a third-party bus accident claim, you need to follow a statute of limitations. In Texas, the statute of limitations for filing a third-party bus accident claim is two years. Wrongful death statute of limitations: Even with wrongful death claims, there’s a specific period during which you can make a claim. However, there are other requirements that you should talk to your Texas Bus Accident Lawyers about since they’re familiar with your state’s statute of limitations regarding wrongful death claims.

While you’re at it, you could also complain to your city’s bus system regarding any neglect or irregularities from the bus driver or company. You can report to Sun Metro, who will take your complaint to certain authorities.

Talk to a Qualified Lawyer

Although you might think you have it all thought out and are ready to file your lawsuit, think again! El Paso Accident Lawyers specialize in bus accidents, so they can get you the help you need, including compensation for medical bills, loss of wages, pain and suffering, and a fair settlement covering your injuries.