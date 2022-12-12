4 Main Types of Bus Accidents and How Your Lawyer Can Help

Similar to tour buses, long-distance buses are operated and owned by private companies.

To many people, bus accidents may seem like an unlikely thing to happen, mainly because buses are built for safety. However, bus accidents can happen, and when they do occur, the consequences can be catastrophic.

On top of that, bus collisions can involve many people and multiple vehicles and put other parties at risk, including passengers, pedestrians, motorcyclists, etc. Since there are many types of buses, the injuries can vary. So, if you were injured in a bus accident, you can seek compensation, but you’ll need legal representation to help you with your case.

Types of Bus Accidents

If you want to file a personal injury claim for your damages, the legal process is lengthy and complex, and it may differ depending on the involved parties. Still, you can find professional lawyers who specialize in bus accidents and can handle every aspect of your case.

That said, here are the top four main types of bus accidents and how they differ.

City/Regional Bus Accidents

Regional buses carry many passengers daily. These buses are usually operated by city and state agencies that have certain laws, so filing a claim against these buses requires the help of an attorney. Additionally, you can reach out to your local lawyer since they’re familiar with your state’s laws.

For example, if you're from Denver, Colorado, you can contact a local bus accident lawyer, who will help navigate your case from the beginning to ensure you file everything within your state's deadlines.

School Bus Accidents

Unfortunately, most parents rely on school buses for their children’s safety. Still, lawsuits against school buses are similar to lawsuits against public city buses. So if a public school district owns the school bus, then you can file a claim against a public entity.

At the same time, if the accident was caused due to the driver's negligence, you can also report it to your city's bus system to ensure they deal with similar cases in the future.

Tour Bus Accidents

Tour buses are operated and owned by private companies, so they’re considered to be common carriers. However, accident cases are more complicated because multiple parties can be liable for negligence. Additionally, they’re responsible for causing an accident if they’re to blame regarding:

The bus driver

The company that contracted with the tour bus

The tour bus company

Business owners at different destinations or stops on the tour

Since determining liability takes some skill and effort, you need to have legal representation by your side to ensure you're filing a lawsuit against the correct liable party.

Long-Distance Bus Accidents

Similar to tour buses, long-distance buses are operated and owned by private companies. Since the companies transport people, they’re also considered to be common carriers, meaning they’re responsible for protecting the safety of their passengers.

For bus accidents involving companies such as Greyhound, you're entitled to seek compensation for your injuries with the help of an accident lawyer. These attorneys can help you file a claim against any private company and ensure you receive the compensation you deserve within a short period.