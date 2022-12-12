Lake Worth, Texas Woman Arrested Over Involvement in Deadly Hit-and-Run

If your injuries are preventing you from working or have caused you to accrue medical debt, you may be entitled to compensation for lost wages and medical expenses.

The last thing anyone expects when they leave their home or workplace is to become the victim of a hit-and-run accident. But these types of incidents happen frequently, and there are times when the liable party isn’t identified. Thankfully, a Texas family can now breathe a little easier knowing the alleged hit-and-run driver who killed their loved one is behind bars

The fatal hit-and-run accident happened on November 19, 2022, near Lake Worth High School at around 2:15 a.m., WFAA reported1. After the incident occurred, which resulted in the death of 42-year-old Andrea Hendrickson, police released a photo of the vehicle they say was involved in it.

The vehicle, which was said to be a dark blue 2018-2021 Chevy Equinox, had sustained bumper damage and was missing a headlight on the front passenger side, according to WFAA. Sometime after the crash, police located a vehicle that matched the description of it at a residence not even a mile away from the accident scene.

Lake Worth woman later admitted to her involvement in the deadly hit-and-run accident

After police located the vehicle, they found Zenaida Gonzalez, 30, inside the residence it was parked in front of. Upon speaking with Gonzalez, police learned that she had reportedly been involved in the crash. Gonzalez was charged with one count of failure to stop and render aid.

Were you or a loved one injured in a hit-and-run accident in Austin, Texas?

When a driver engages in an accident, they are obligated by law to remain at the scene. Those who attempt to flee should face the consequences of their actions. If a driver in Austin is responsible for causing a hit-and-run accident that left you injured, there are Austin accident lawyers who can determine if you have a case, and most importantly, fight for a favorable outcome.

The Austin lawyers at Villarreal & Begum understand how difficult life can be following a car accident which is why they are here to help. Not only do the lawyers at this firm offer free consultations, but they generally work on a contingency basis. This means that if they don’t win your case, they don’t get paid.

Why hire a personal injury lawyer after a car accident in Austin?

There are plenty of things you should do following a car accident and a few things to avoid. Lawyers who specialize in personal injury law can identify what these are and help you understand your right to compensation. They’ll also work to help you recover any money you are entitled to, given you have a viable case.

For instance, if your injuries are preventing you from working or have caused you to accrue medical debt, you may be entitled to compensation for lost wages and medical expenses. If you’d like to find out if you have a case and how much it is worth, contact Villarreal & Begum today.

Source:

https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/crime/lake-worth-ft-fort-worth-hit-and-run-driver-suspect-wanted-dark-blue-chevy-equinox/287-c8e13947-ab56-462f-97da-9adb96142a1d