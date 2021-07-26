Ex-government Employee Admits to Sexual Abuse Allegations

One-time government agent, Brian Raymond, pleads guilty to sex abuse.

Brian Raymond, 45, of La Mesa, California, has pleaded guilty to sexual abuse, admitting to inappropriate contact with women, as well as “photographing and recording dozens of nude, and partially nude, women without their consent.” During the time of the offenses, Raymond was working as a U.S. government employee, and was most recently stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, Mexico. Raymond left this assignment after a woman was observed naked and screaming for help from his balcony in summer 2020. She reported she “had no memory of events after consuming drinks and food provided by Raymond,” according to court documents.

“Brian Raymond betrayed the trust granted to him as a U.S. government employee representing the United States abroad by engaging in years of predatory conduct sexually abusing, exploiting, and recording vulnerable women he targeted in the United States and around the world,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division. “As demonstrated by Raymond’s prosecution and plea, the Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners will use all of the tools at our disposal to hold accountable those who victimize women.”

During an investigation of the balcony incident, law enforcement recovered hundreds of photographs and videos of twenty unconscious nude women from Raymond’s cell phones, iCloud account, and other devices. They discovered he had been creating these as early as 2006. The former agent’s hand was visible in the images, fondling the victim’s breasts and buttocks, and adjusting their eyes, mouths, and limbs. Internet search history recovered revealed inquiries for unconscious women and the side effects of prescription medications combined with alcohol.

“Thanks to the coordinated efforts of law enforcement here and abroad, Brian Raymond was brought to justice for the sexual and exploitive crimes he repeatedly committed against numerous women,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips for the District of Columbia. “We hope that this guilty plea brings some solace to his many victims.”

In a plea deal, Raymond admitted he had intercourse with two of the victims without their consent, which occurred in March and May 2020, while he was in Mexico City. Raymond also admitted that “over the course of 14 years he recorded and/or photographed at least 24 unconscious and nude or partially nude women and touched the breasts, buttocks, groin area and/or genitalia of numerous women while they were incapable of consent,” according to court documents.

“Today’s guilty plea of Brian Jeffrey Raymond sends a strong message: The Diplomatic Security Service is committed to making sure U.S. government employees who engage in predatory behavior for which they can be charged with a criminal offense face serious consequences,” said Acting Assistant Director for Domestic Operations Julia Sweeney of the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS). “Our strong relationships with the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. and foreign law enforcement partners around the world continue to be essential in the pursuit of justice.”

“Brian Jeffrey Raymond’s guilty plea is a step in the right direction in the pursuit of justice for the many victims of his predatory behaviors,” said Assistant Director in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “The FBI is grateful to the brave women who came forward to provide information to further this investigation and put a stop to Raymond’s actions.”

